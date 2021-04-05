Nail the ’90s Vibe With This Trendy Designer Shoulder Bag

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion from the ’90s is back in a big way, but not all of the decade’s trends are currently en vogue. In order to reference the era without looking like you’re wearing a Halloween costume, nail the retro feel by selecting a few key pieces.

One of the easiest ways to incorporate some ’90s flair into your ensemble is through accessories — and shoulder bags are all the rage right now. You can spot vintage-inspired purses on some of the most fashionable celebs, including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. If you want to channel their aesthetic without shelling big bucks for brands like Bottega Veneta and Celine, our favorite pick is this affordable bag from JW PEI!

Get the JW PEI ’90s Shoulder Bag Vegan Leather Crocodile Purse Classic Clutch Handbag for $37, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This purse nails the throwback look we’ve been loving lately! It has a super sleek design, and the strap is just long enough to comfortably hang off your shoulder. The bag has a curved shape to it, measuring just about two inches wide. Plus, it’s made from vegan leather and is impressively compact, but large enough to fit any brunch or dinner essentials. Your smartphone, wallet and hand sanitizer will slide in effortlessly!

This bag comes in a variety of colors at the moment — ranging from your classic black and white hues, to brighter shades like light green, purple and yellow! There’s also a snakeskin-print purse that’s bound to make a serious splash on Instagram. The solid colors are also embossed, which completes the look. Adding this purse to any outfit will instantly upgrade it, which Amazon shoppers enthusiastically confirm. Once you buy one, be warned: Resisting the urge to scoop up another isn’t easy!

