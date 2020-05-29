This Wireless Bali Bra Will Have You Ditching All of Your Old Favorites

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s be real, fellow bra-wearers. Our bras probably haven’t gotten as much use as they normally would have these past few months. We just haven’t needed them! Especially the ones with painful underwire and push-up fits. We’ve solely been sticking to dainty bralettes instead, but only when we absolutely need them.

But times are changing. Most importantly, it’s basically summer now — which means we’re no longer cooped up indoors all day long. We’re going on walks, relaxing in the shade of fully bloomed trees and playing lawn games like we’re professionals. That means it’s time to pull the bras back out! But do we really have to go back to that underwire life? Not when we’re shopping Bali!

Get this Bali wireless bra starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

This bra has earned the title of Amazon’s Choice, so we knew right away that it was a winner. We could have determined that the second we laid eyes on a photo of it though. It’s seriously stunning. We were actually shocked at first to see that it was wire-free based on the amount of support we were seeing!

This Bali bra has lightly padded cups with a gorgeous lace overlay design, its scalloped trim dipping low to graze the top of the stomach. You’ll also notice a subtle sheer panel in front holding everything together to provide an extra little lift. You don’t have to rely on it to do all of the work on its own — this bra has fully adjustable shoulder straps to help you achieve the perfect fit. They can be easily converted to racer back style too!

This Bali bra is currently available in five colors. Want to keep things classic? Black and Latte Lift, a nude, are both timeless choices. You can also brighten things up with the pure White, or have a little fun with color. Country Spearmint is a vibrant yet soothing blue, while Purple Vista is a deep violet shade that flatters every skin tone.

To find your fit, refer to the size chart in the photos on Amazon, which clearly lays out which category you fall in based on your typical bra size. Then make sure to place your order before your pick sells out! All that’s left to do after that is get excited, because your new summer bra is going to be better than you ever expected!

