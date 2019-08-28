



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We turn to a lot of different celebrities for fashion inspiration. Be it our favorite musician or actress, we love seeing what the people we admire so much are sporting these days because they always seem ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion trends.

But the type of celebrities that we tend to look for the most when it comes to serious fashion inspo are supermodels. We absolutely cannot get enough of supermodel style, and we were loving the classic kicks that we recently saw Kaia Gerber sporting!

See it: Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 Hi sneakers (originally $85) now starting at $64 from Zappos!

We’re talking about the always on-trend Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 Hi sneakers of course! This is a classic shoe that’s been around for decades, and we were loved seeing this supermodel-on-the-rise rocking them on August 21 on the streets of New York City in the cutest way with her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

What isn’t there to love about these sneakers? They’re a must-have essential in anyone’s wardrobe. These Converse have made a serious comeback in recent years and it doesn’t look like they’re going away anytime soon. If you don’t already own a pair, we suggest you pick one up ASAP!

The design of these high-top sneakers is iconic. From the red and white stripe running across the side of the shoe’s sole to the iconic Chuck Taylor logo on the side of the shoe, this is a sneaker that can be immediately recognized from a mile away.

These sneakers are designed for all-day wear and all-day comfort. They’re made from a breathable canvas material and feature a pair of medial-side air vent holes on the same side as the shoe’s logo patch, which is another classic design feature that makes this sneaker so recognizable.

These shoes are stitched together to fit the shape of your foot with ease, and each piece of fabric is sewn with white stitching giving these shoes a cool retro look. They also provide ankle support as these shoes are a high-top design and lace up all the way to about your ankle ball.

See it: Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 Hi sneakers (originally $85) now starting at $64 from Zappos!

There’s a textured toe bumper fixed right at the front of the shoe for some added protection and a rubber outsole that’s pattered in the classic Converse design to provide you with grip support.

This high-top design was originally designed to specifically be a basketball shoe all the way back in 1917, so it’s literally been in existence for over a century. The design has definitely evolved over the years, but the classic elements of it have remained the same. Though they were originally strictly a basketball shoe, Converse Chuck Taylor high-tops have taken on a life of their own and are now worn by everyone! These sneakers are simply timeless and there’s no reason not to own a pair.

It’s hard to imagine a casual outfit that these sneakers don’t look good with as they’re probably the most versatile sneaker out there. As Kaia Gerber demonstrated, they can make a girly sundress look a little edgier and more casual. Your standard black pair of these sneakers will match virtually every dress in your closet! You can also wear these with jeans and a band t-shirt for a tomboy-ish look or just with some leggings and oversized sweater on an especially cozy day.

But if you do want to own a pair that’s a bit different than the standard black, there are 10 other colors to choose from. Go for a bold yellow pair if you’re feeling adventurous, or navy blue or grey if black’s just not your thing. There’s a look for everyone’s style and wardrobe! You truly cannot go wrong with the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star high tops!

See it: Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 Hi sneakers (originally $85) now starting at $64 from Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Converse and other sneakers from Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!