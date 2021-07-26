Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always trying to incorporate more superfoods into our diet. We don’t want to view them as shortcuts to improving our health, per se, but when we don’t have time to prepare ourselves three healthy meals every single day, it’s nice to be able to grab a green juice or an acai bowl and know we’re adding some vital nourishment into our system.

But why stop with the food we eat? What if we could use those superfoods directly on our skin as well for a healthier, happier complexion? That’s what Kaia Gerber does, after all. Join the supermodel in cleansing your face every day with this superfood cleanser!

Get the Youth To the People Superfood Cleanser at Amazon!

Gerber recently walked fans through her everyday skincare and makeup routine in a video for Vogue, and this cleanser was her very first step. “So, i just kind of gently massage this into my face,” she said, tying her hair up and demonstrating how she applies it. “I use this morning and night.”

While Gerber explained that she used to feel insecure showing up to school and runway shows with breakouts on her face, she’s happier now that she’s had time to figure out her skincare routine and add in products like this 100% clean, vegan cleanser. It’s a top-rated cleanser on Amazon, having earned the title of Amazon’s Choice, and we can see why.

This cleanser is reportedly pH-balanced and sulfate-free, designed to be non-drying and non-stripping, even as it whisks away dirt, impurities and tough makeup like mascara. Even without sulfates though, the gel texture can still be lathered up! You’ll also be happy to know the ingredients list is totally free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, phthalates, dimethicone and mineral oil. This is a cruelty-free product as well!

This cleanser’s superfood blend includes vitamin-rich kale, soothing spinach, fatty acid-packed green tea and alfalfa, making it essentially a cleanser version of green juice. The plant extracts are cold-pressed too to “harness powerful antioxidants and phytonutrients from pure, effective ingredients.” Another bonus for earth lovers? The packaging is recyclable!

Like Gerber, you can use this cleanser every day. Start off by wetting your face and pumping a little gel into your hands, lathering it up between your palms and massaging it into your face for about 30 seconds. Make sure to take in that fresh, clean, “herbaceous” scent as you massage. Rinse off and follow up with the rest of your skincare routine, making sure to finish off with a moisturizer or oil — and SPF in the morning!

