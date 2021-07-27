Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When Kaia Gerber isn’t storming the runways during Fashion Weeks all over the world or getting glammed up for fabulous photoshoots, she keeps her makeup look simple. The supermodel has pretty much mastered the art of creating a natural fresh face, which we regularly see gracing our Instagram feeds!

You can imagine the wealth of beauty knowledge that Gerber has not only from her career in the fashion industry — but from her supermodel mama Cindy Crawford. Gerber truly knows her stuff, and to score her gorgeous complexion, she recently told Vogue that she uses a seriously luxurious foundation from YSL!

Get the Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-in-One Glow Liquid Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 23 with free shipping for $48 at Nordstrom, also available at Sephora!

The Touche Éclat All-in-One Glow is more than just a typical foundation — the formula is loaded with good-for-you ingredients that may improve the appearance of your skin. Rather than just giving your complexion a temporary fix, using this foundation could potentially make your skin look better even without makeup down the line!

What we love about this foundation is that it’s 70% water, so you can imagine how hydrating the formula is. This isn’t a heavy product that feels like it’s merely sitting on top of your skin. It’s designed to sink in and give you the natural look that Gerber is known for. It’s also enhanced with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and different antioxidants which may help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles and brighten up your complexion.

This is a medium-coverage foundation that you can use with your favorite moisturizer or on its own. Because the formula is so hydrating, you may be able to skip the moisturizer at times. The fact that it has SPF in it is also seriously important, as it can help prevent wrinkles that you might get from sun exposure — especially in the summertime. The coverage is buildable, so if you feel like you need more product, you can easily add another layer. We’re going to trust Gerber on this one and splurge on this incredible foundation. Next stop? A sun-kissed glow!

