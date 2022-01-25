Kaley Cuoco Says This Kiehl’s Eye Cream Is the ‘Best’ on the Market

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our morning routine goes a little something like this: Wake up, press the snooze button on our alarm, wake up again and head to the mirror to assess our reflection. And there, right smack-dab in the center of our face, are the dreariest under-eye circles. We got our beauty sleep, so why does our skin look more like the beast? No matter how many different eye treatments we try, we can never seem to get rid of the dark circles, fine lines and puffiness under our eyes. That is, until we discovered the holy grail of eye creams.

Leave it to Kaley Cuoco to inspire Us with her skincare regimen. Last year, the actress revealed her go-to beauty secret to Shape: Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado. Before she heads to set in the early hours of the morning, The Flight Attendant star simply applies this nourishing eye cream to combat dark under-eye circles. “I’ve tried so many under-eye creams, but I actually think that’s the best one,” Cuoco said. “When you have under-eye circles, I truly think it makes a difference. Like, I think it actually fills the crevice a little bit.”

I personally swear by this hydrating eye cream — it feels like a spa treatment for my skin! Plus, avocados pack a powerful bunch of benefits for your complexion. Score this must-have Kiehl’s product from Nordstrom now!

Get the Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream starting at just $34 at Nordstrom!

The Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream moisturizes your skin to help de-puff and brighten your under-eye area. Formulated with avocado oil, beta-carotene and shea butter, this hydrating product instantly reduces the appearance of fine lines and improves under-eye texture. According to Kiehl’s, 92% of consumers felt that their eye area was smoother after application.

This rich treatment also doubles as an under-eye makeup primer. In fact, I first heard about this popular product from one of Olivia Jade’s YouTube videos. To apply, put a small amount of the eye cream onto your ring finger and rub your fingers together before gently dabbing the formula around the orbital bone under your eyes.

Cuoco and I are not the only fans of this Kiehl’s eye cream — many customers also love this product! “This is my go-to eye cream for layering,” one shopper said. “I am convinced that this eye cream has saved me from wrinkles, and I’ll always have it in my beauty regimen.” Another reviewer raved, “The avocado eye cream is so moisturizing!!! It is the best I have used, I have tried so many brands.” And another shopper declared that it’s “the only thing that will make the scaley dry patches under my eyes disappear during the dry winter months. So worth the price.”

Treat yourself to the ultimate under-eye experience with this Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado.

