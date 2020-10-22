Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you tired of the tie-dye trend yet? We certainly aren’t! In fact, we’re preparing for a second wave of the style, and stocking up accordingly. And just when we thought we had seen every tie-dye set on the market, we found yet another gem on Amazon that’s completely swoon-worthy!

This tie-dye loungewear set from Kaowee is made for the fall season! It has the ideal fit and feel that we’re looking for, and is begging to be worn with UGG slippers during our next Netflix night.

Get the Kaowee Women’s 2 Piece Tie Dye Printed Long Top and Pants Pajamas Set for $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This set consists of a long-sleeve top and a pair of high-waisted joggers. It’s currently available in four different tie-dye styles which all feature a variety of colors. The dreamy take on tie-dye is unique and impressive. Instead of the typical pinwheel style tie-dye, the patterns are cloud-like and so captivating. In fact, the shades blend together to create the most zen, relaxed mood!

The top has a longer neckline that you can wear draped to one side of your shoulders, which adds to the elevated vibe. Plus, you can tuck the top into the bottoms or wear it out loosely — but we adore how it looks when it’s neatly cinched!

As a convenient bonus, the bottoms also have cozy pockets on each side of the hips! Shoppers are enamored, with one exclaiming they feel “like a colorful little marshmallow” when they wear this set. While we’ve never quite heard a description like that before, it proves that this is comfy, cozy and fun — and what’s more important than that? It’s official: This is our must-have tie dye set for the new season!

