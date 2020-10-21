This Color-Blocked Cardigan Is the Secret to Nailing Fall Fashion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather is officially on and poppin’! With Halloween just around the corner, we’ve bid adieu to the seasonal transitional period and officially engrossed ourselves in fall. And although our sweater collections are already pretty impressive, we can’t help but look for more to add!

If you’re anything like Us, then you’ll be equally enamored with this KIRUNDO cardigan. Its chic color combinations blend in with the autumn aesthetic, and the price is right within our current shopping budget!

Get the KIRUNDO Women’s Open Front Long Color Block Fall Sweater for prices starting at just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Our favorite version of this longline, color-blocked cardigan features burgundy, orange and beige throughout. The three shades look so stunning together, and remind Us of fall foliage at its finest! Of course, if you’re not feeling these darker hues, there are plenty of other options to choose from.

Each sweater has a hem that reaches to the knees, plus extra long sleeves that are finished off with ribbed cuffs. This is an open-front sweater that’s ideal for the current climate. It’s no longer sweltering out there, but it’s not cold enough for the chunkiest of sweaters just yet. In fact, shoppers say they love the “lightweight” knit of this sweater and how versatile it is!

You can team this sweater with jeans and a tank top, or even throw it over a dress with knee-high leather boots. If you have a longer puffer jacket or trench coat, layer this underneath when the temperatures do start to drop more.

Thanks to the wide range of color options, you can make a selection that truly fits your personality! Reviewers say this piece runs true to size, and they received exactly what they expected. No surprises here — just an amazing addition to your fall wardrobe!

