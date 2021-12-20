Treat Yourself to These Soothing Cocoa Butter Body Stones From Kate McLeod

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter is coming, and so is dry skin. If you’re prone to a cracked and chapped complexion, then it’s time to switch up your skincare routine. Traditional lotions and creams often contain chemicals and artificial ingredients that cause more harm than healing. You deserve to nourish your body with clean products from the inside out.

Introducing Kate McLeod body stones, natural moisturizers formulated with five core ingredients — cocoa butter, sweet almond oil, apricot kernel oil, avocado oil and fractionated coconut oil. Simple and soothing. Plus, these products are plant-based, plastic-free and packaged in sustainably farmed bamboo canisters.

“Body Stones are my daily ritual, my self-care practice,” McLeod says. “Applying a Body Stone is like putting on armor, a self-care body shield. It’s magic.” Try this moisturizing magic for yourself! Read on to shop these organic body stones.

This Floral Daily Stone

“The Daily” is Kate McLeod’s OG body stone, emanating the subtle scent of rose, frankincense and neroli. One shopper said, “It is relaxing to use the stone, almost like a massage feel. It leaves a luscious layer of moisture that rubs into my dry skin so smooooothly. It is heaven. I love the smell of the original.”

Get the Daily Stone Subtle Floral Blend for Everyday Use for just $45 at Kate McLeod!

This Herbal Sleep Stone

Seeking some serenity? Unwind with the Sleep Stone, the ideal blend for bedtime. The chamomile calms and the lavender alleviates anxiety. “The lavender is so soothing,” one customer commented. “Feel pampered when I use it.”

Get the Sleep Stone for an Instant Dose of Calm for just $45 at Kate McLeod!

This Woody Grounding Stone

Center yourself with the woody blend of the Grounding Stone. The vetiver supports a meditative mind and the bergamot restores balance. “The Grounding Stone is amazing. After a shower I run the stone all over my neck and arms and immediately feel calm and relaxed,” reported one review. “It’s my new daily ritual for a good reason.”

Get the Grounding Stone for Focus and Balance for just $45 at Kate McLeod!

This Warm Healing Stone

Embrace the delectable aroma of chocolate with this healing cocoa butter concoction. One customer gushed, “Feels like silk and my skin is saturated, smooth and glowing. Love this!”

Get the Naked Stone for Natural Healing & Nourishment for just $45 at Kate McLeod!

This Unscented Mama Stone

Ideal for sensitive skin or noses, this unscented stone is gentle and pure — safe for newborns, pregnant or nursing mamas and anyone in between. “Being really sensitive to scents, I opted for this one and it’s perfect,” shared one shopper. “And what a treat to my skin! It feels fantastic all day. I love this product.”

Get the Mama Stone for Sensitive Noses and Skin for just $45 at Kate McLeod!

