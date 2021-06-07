Instantly Illuminate Your Skin With This Hydrating Moisturizer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s be honest: We don’t always look our best first thing in the morning. To wake ourselves up and feel refreshed enough to take on the day, we have routines that we’ve pretty much mastered. That said, we’re always open to trying out new products that may make Us feel (and look) more fabulous. Case in point: this latest find!

This moisturizer from Avène is one of their top bestsellers, and quickly learned what makes it so special. If you skin is feeling dull or lifeless in the morning, this lightweight cream may give you the boost that you need!

Get the Hydrance Aqua-Gel with free shipping for $36, available from Avène!

Reviewers say that the Hydrance Aqua-Gel gives their skin “an instant glow.” It’s a super lightweight formula that you can use in the early hours as a daily moisturizer, and at night as a hydrating mask. Shoppers love the gel texture of the formula, which will provide your skin with plenty of moisture without feeling heavy or greasy — it’s instantly absorbed into the skin!

When your skin receives the hydration it craves, your complexion will surely reap the benefits.Your skin may look smoother and dewier if this moisturizer makes its way to your regimen. Some shoppers also claim that this product actually makes their foundation look a lot better! It might not be a primer, but it’s said to “lock down foundation,” which makes it last longer and gives it a more flawless appearance.

Get the Hydrance Aqua-Gel with free shipping for $36, available from Avène!

If you want to use this gel moisturizer as a hydrating overnight mask, just apply a thicker layer onto cleansed skin before bed and wash it off once your alarm clock goes off. You can also use it on the contours of your eyes if you need some extra moisture in that sensitive region. Use a lighter layer in the a.m. if you want to wear it throughout the day. According to reviewers, a little bit goes a long way! This gel cream will reportedly give your skin 24 hours of hydration to keep your complexion looking on point all day long.

This is a moisturizer that’s suitable for all skin types, including combination and acne-prone skin! One reviewer said that they’re so happy they finally found a rich moisturizer that doesn’t make them break out or cause any type of skin irritation. While many moisturizers can be too oily, this one from Avène is said to be absolute perfection!

See it: Get the Hydrance Aqua-Gel with free shipping for $36, available from Avène!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the amazing skincare available from Avène!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!