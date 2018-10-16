So Many Kate Spade Scarves Are Currently Marked Down at Nordstrom





Browsing the racks for a scarf to give your ensemble a chic accent this season? A Kate Spade New York design is just the ticket! The brand, which is known for bringing playful sophistication to life with its handbags, glittery jewelry, sleek shoes and so much more, has several must-have scarves on sale at Nordstrom.

See It: Grab the Kate Spade New York Love Potions Scarf at 40 percent off the original price of $98, now $59.

With a medley of styles floating the sale rack at 40 percent off, now is the time to spruce up our accessories collection and save big. With offerings ranging from timeless striped prints for our everyday looks to charming map designs that will add a classic touch to our dressy ensembles, there are plenty of options to scoop up.

Our favorite sale find? The Kate Spade New York Love Potions Scarf. The super soft viscose style has trendy fringe detailing and a stunning print. The romantic design has love potions printed throughout the fabric, with various bottles and labels in shades of pastel green, blue, pink, yellow and red. In short, it’s a beautifully feminine and effortless scarf to drape over a top, tie to your handbag, or just to keep on the back of an office chair for a chilly day at your desk.

See It: Grab the Kate Spade New York Love Potions Scarf at 40 percent off the original price of $98, now $59. Be sure to check out all the other gorgeous Kate Spade New York sale styles at Nordstrom while they’re still in stock.

