Hit the City Like Katie Holmes in Your Own 2-Tone Blouse

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you’re going to spend a day in they city — whether that city is New York, L.A., Chicago, Houston, Nashville, Tokyo etc., chances are you might be thinking about dressing up a bit. You might have plans to eat at a super cute, selfie-worthy restaurant, see a performance or check out the small boutiques — or maybe you simply want to fit in with the stylish locals!

The question is, what are you going to wear? We’re turning to Katie Holmes for inspiration for this, as her city style is always on point. Just recently we saw photos of her wearing an outfit we immediately adored — and we knew we wanted to make a similar look happen for ourselves during our next big city outing!

Get the Gaharu ¾ Sleeve Chiffon Blouse for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Holmes nonchalantly strutted the streets of NYC looking like she was stepping straight out of a fashion magazine, wearing a two-tone blouse, a leather midi skirt and boots. We knew that finding a faux-leather midi skirt of our own wouldn’t be too difficult, but the challenge was finding a top with the same kind of look and feel to go with it. Luckily, it was a challenge we overcame!

This Gaharu top on Amazon was easily the way to go, and we were so happy to find sizes in stock — plus an affordable price tag. Like Holmes’ top, it features a two-tone look with an extended, contrasting split V-neckline, plus a print and cuffs that can be rolled up. There are button tabs on the sleeves so you can keep them from unrolling too!

This blouse is made of a lovely chiffon fabric, and we love how multi-seasonal it is, with the ability to work for both cooler and warmer weather. Another thing we love? All of the different options! You could grab a solid version of this top with zipper accents, or maybe a leopard print or blue floral. If you live in a hotter climate, there are also tank top versions you can opt for instead (or in addition)!

Holmes already inspired Us with an incredible way to wear a blouse like this, but you don’t have to stop there. Wear it ultra-casually with jeans or even half-tucked into joggers, or you could wear it to the office or on a Zoom call for a totally professional-chic look. If anything, you’ll have to start convincing yourself not to wear it every day and everywhere!

