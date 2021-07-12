Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Yoga pants and leggings are simply among our favorite things in the world. Sure, a fresh slice of pizza is heavenly and cuddling up with a puppy is day-making, but when the pizza is all gone and the puppy has grown up, things aren’t the same. Not that we don’t love a grown dog, but you know what we mean. When it comes to leggings, we don’t have to worry about losing that feeling!

Of course, lower-quality leggings may end up ripping, fading or sagging, so if we want to maintain that happy feeling, we need to shop Alo. There’s a reason the brand has become such a staple in activewear since its launch less than 15 years ago. Even top celebrities can’t get enough of these pieces, including Katie Holmes!

Get the Alo High Waist Moto Leggings (originally $114) for just $76 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

Holmes was spotted in Atlanta wearing Alo Leggings a couple of years ago, pairing them with a Nike tee and sneakers and accessorizing with a Madewell bag, and we still haven’t forgotten. Just like how we haven’t forgotten seeing huge stars including Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner wearing their own pairs of Alo leggings!

Grabbing these leggings for such a low price during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is not an opportunity that comes around every day. This sale is literally once a year, after all. Some of these deals even beat out Black Friday prices, so we have to say if you’re even a little curious, then you should really consider buying a pair as soon as possible. There is a very good chance your size, or even all sizes, will be gone by the time the sale comes to an end!

Alo makes pieces made to not only elevate your yoga practice, but keep you stylish out in the streets. Leggings like these are perfect for both on and off the mat, and they easily exude Alo’s philosophy, which is “taking the consciousness from practice on the mat and putting it into the practice of life.”

These leggings are so flattering, so high in quality and so comfortable. You’ll definitely want to have them ready to go next time you’re working on holding out your plank pose or practicing your splits. And then when it comes time to go out? Try pairing them with a leather jacket and knotted tee, plus a pair of booties or chunky sneakers. Just prepare for all of the compliments to start rolling in!

