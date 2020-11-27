Channel Katie Holmes’ Disposable Face Mask Style for Just Over 20 Cents

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While the topic is far from pleasant, we’ve still managed to have fun with our face coverings in recent months. Since it’s not clear when exactly the COVID-19 will fully resolve and face masks will become accessories of the past, more and more brands have stepped up with reusable options.

But sometimes, we forget to wash our cute cloth masks — and that’s exactly when a disposable pick comes in handy. Even A-list celebrities like Katie Holmes have been spotted in basic face masks — just like this one, available now on Amazon.

Traipsing around downtown NYC with her chef boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., Holmes has earned her place as a pandemic street-style star in recent months. While she’s usually snapped in fashionable face masks by the likes of Bauble Bar, even Holmes reaches for a disposable mask from time to time.

By now, you’ve seen these simple blue face coverings practically everywhere. They’re one-time-use masks that are incredibly breathable and reliable, which is why it’s smart to have extra on deck in your bags and purses. You never know if someone you’re meeting may need one, and you can be there to save the day!

Of course, it’s crucial to note that these masks aren’t a foolproof way to stay safe from any airborne diseases. Consistent hand washing and sanitizing, plus abiding by your county and the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, are necessary to keep yourself healthy in these uncertain times.

Taking proper precautions should be a priority — and we can look to our favorite celebrities to set positive examples! Not only is Holmes’ disposable mask the first step to keeping your nose and mouth covered at all times, it’s incredibly affordable. On Amazon right now, a 50-pack of these masks retails for just $12 — which works out to approximately $.24 a mask. Now that’s a steal! Word to the wise: Don’t forget to cut the ear loops prior to disposal!

See it: Get the ATHPHY 50 Pcs Disposable Mask with Elastic Earloop for just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

