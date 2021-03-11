Katie Holmes Proves Spring Trench Season Is Here — How to Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How do we know that spring has officially arrived? Sure, we can look to the technical date on the calendar (which is March 20, FYI) — or proclaim the season is here now that the sun is starting to set later in the day. Of course, we can also consult our trusty weather apps, which have been showing Us nothing but clear skies lately.

But truthfully, the easiest way to pinpoint the season is by observing celebrity street style. Paparazzi shots are a lens into the current climate. Right now, we’re seeing more sandals and less boots, plus lighter jackets — just like this classic trench Katie Holmes has been rocking! She has welcomed spring trench season with open arms, and we’re channeling her style with this jacket we found on Amazon!

Get the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women’s Classic Tailored Slim Fit Double Breasted Trench Coat for prices starting at $79, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.



The secret to scoring the perfect trench? That would have to be picking up a piece with a timeless aesthetic. This version from Karl Lagerfeld is one of our favorite picks, and it looks seriously similar to the one the actress wore. They both boast the same traditional khaki shade, an ideal to-the-knee length and a sleek double-breasted design.

A trench like this is a staple for the spring. This type of jacket can withstand any type of weather that comes your way, including the occasional unexpected rain shower. It also has the optimal lightweight feel that’s suitable for mild spring temperatures. This trench from Karl Lagerfeld is a quality jacket made from durable materials. It’s expertly designed, and is bound to look fabulous on virtually any body type. Shoppers say this trench is up there with their favorite purchases — so start wearing it now to officially ring in the spring like Katie Holmes!

