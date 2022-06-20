Katie Holmes Wore a $5,705 Crochet Skirt — Save 99% With This Similar Pick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you see photos of a celebrity at an event and absolutely fall in love with their outfit? It certainly happens to Us quite often. It usually leads to some Googling, just in case we can find the exact piece available on the internet — and actually in budget. It’s pretty much an impossible task. But getting their look for less? Now, we know a little something about that.

Katie Holmes is always a top search term on our computers and phones. She does no wrong when it comes to fashion, whether she’s been spotted out on the sidewalks of NYC or at events with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III. Speaking of events with her new beau, Holmes recently posed for red carpet photos with him wearing the coolest crochet skirt. We needed one of our own ASAP!

Get The Drop Makayla Crochet Maxi Skirt for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Holmes attended the Tribeca Film Festival on June 14, 2022, wearing a summery designer look that gave Us major heart eyes. Her Chloé skirt was a mix of crochet and macramé, and she added on a matching top for a beachy yet sophisticated ensemble. Sadly, when we looked up the skirt, we saw it was still in the pre-order stage — and $5,705, Eep! But we let out a sigh of relief when we found something ultra-similar on Amazon!

This crochet skirt is also a maxi style like Holmes and also comes in a soft, natural white shade. The best part, however, is that it costs literally 99% less than the one Holmes wore. It’s on Amazon Prime too, which means members get fast, free shipping! Plus, it also comes with a matching top so you can get the full outfit à la the Dawson’s Creek actress!

Get The Drop Makayla Crochet Maxi Skirt for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This skirt is made of 100% cotton — including the lining inside — so it’s extra, extra breathable and skin-friendly. It has a drawstring waistband, and it fits close to the body but not in a tight or clingy way. It’s even machine washable, which is great to see from a crochet piece. It tells Us that it’s strong and will last and last!

This skirt has a great size range too, offering sizes XXS to 5X. So, what do you say? Let’s do some shopping!

Get The Drop Makayla Crochet Maxi Skirt for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from The Drop here and find more skirts to add to your cart here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Shop more of our product picks below!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!