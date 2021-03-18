Katie Holmes’ Favorite Overalls Remind Us of This Pair — Under $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we all discuss something quickly? While many celebrities have provided endless style inspiration over the last few months, Katie Holmes is at the top of the list. What’s even more impressive is her most fashion-forward moments occur on the streets of New York City — who needs a red carpet? While she’s always had a relaxed vibe, she’s been serving comfy energy through her laid-back ensembles — and we’re taking comprehensive notes.

At the end of the day, it’s not always necessary to wear what’s trendy at the moment — it’s all about finding what you feel confident in. The actress was spotted wearing sleek overalls that appear to be a dream to wear, and they totally reminded Us of this similar pair of overalls!

Get the Gihuo Women’s Casual Baggy Overalls Jumpsuit with Pockets for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2021, but are subject to change.



The Dickies overalls that Holmes adores are oversized — but not in an unflattering way. That breezy silhouette is also what we love about this pair from Gihuo! They’re a spring style staple for numerous reasons, but their comfortable aesthetic is surely why shoppers are obsessed. They’re loose, but become more narrow throughout the leg — which instantly gives them a jogger vibe.

The neckline of these overalls is also fairly low, which is ideal for layering over a T-shirt — just like Holmes did! You could also try wearing them over a tank top or bralette if it’s particularly hot outside — frankly, they will look just as adorable either way.

Get the Gihuo Women’s Casual Baggy Overalls Jumpsuit with Pockets for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

We’re not the only fans of these Gihuo overalls — they’re a major hit with thousands of Amazon shoppers (literally)! In fact, they’ve gotten so popular, they’ve achieved bestseller status. Number one, baby! Ecstatic reviewers say that the fit of these overalls is fantastic, and the lightweight material they’re made from is remarkable. Your spring and summer style is about to get a major upgrade.

You can wear these overalls for practically any occasion. Clearly, they strike that desired balance between fashion and comfort. If Katie Holmes can wear overalls out and about and look this effortlessly chic, then you can too!

See it: Get the Gihuo Women’s Casual Baggy Overalls Jumpsuit with Pockets for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Gihuo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!