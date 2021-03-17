No More Plastic! 21 Cute, Reusable Totes for Sustainable Shopping

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For most of us, cutting down on single-use plastic has been part of our eco-journey over the past couple of years. We’ve stopped using plastic straws, we’re opting for shipping options with less packaging, companies are using more sustainable materials for their products and even some supermarkets and other stores have switched over to paper bags.

Paper bags are still single-use, however, and you usually have to carry them in your hands instead of slinging them more comfortably over your shoulder. We definitely prefer to bring our own totes that we can reuse again and again. There are so many different kinds out there, and we’re going to show you our 21 current favorites from Amazon, made from a bunch of different materials!

21 Cute, Reusable Totes for Sustainable Shopping

Canvas

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Jeelow Canvas tote is big and sturdy for some serious storage, and it comes with a cute bandana scarf!

2. We Also Love: We instantly fell in love with this colorful Kate Spade tote, and we can’t get over the low price of this designer find!

3. We Also Love: Pockets, pockets, pockets! This Nicav bag is organization heaven!

Faux Leather

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This waterproof NUBILY bag is great for grocery runs!

5. We Also Love: This soft Dreubea tote can hold everything you want to buy so you don’t need to leave anything behind for someone else to snatch up!

6. We Also Love: This vis&viotco bag is basically three bags in one, featuring a removable middle tote and detachable zipper purse!

Vinyl/PVC

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This Bags for Less clear tote is spill-safe and makes it easy to see what you have — and what needs to be unpacked and put into the freezer right away!

8. We Also Love: This clear Baggallini tote is stylish enough for everyday use too!

9. We Also Love: This JJYHEHOT bag is an iridescent, holographic dream!

Corduroy

10. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re so into corduroy right now, and this adorable WantGor tote explains why!

11. We Also Love: Have your own “sustainable moment” with this Eflying Lion tote!

12. We Also Love: Simple, functional, chic. This Etercycle bag knows what we’re talking about!

Straw/Woven

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re feeling the beachy vibes of this “sunshine” Genovega tote!

14. We Also Love: For something with a simpler look, go for this Romfor bag!

15. We Also Love: The colorful tassels on this COOFIT tote are everything and more!

Faux Fur

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Like we could ever resist this faux-fur Ovida leopard tote!

17. We Also Love: The funky, puff-ball design of this QZUNIQUE tote is so much fun!

18. We Also Love: For those of us who can’t resist an adorable accent, there’s this teddy bear QTMY tote!

Insulated

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This Rachael Ray tote has a Temperfoil lining, making it perfect for the freezer aisle!

20. We Also Love: This pop-up CleverMade SnapBasket tote is great for groceries, as well as “picnics, potlucks and dinner parties”!

21. We Also Love: Double duty! This two-pack of structured ATS homz totes is amazing for bigger grocery hauls!

