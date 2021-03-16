Upgrade From Sweats and Leggings With These 21 Stylish, Comfy Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing nearly all of us have in common is that we spent a lot of the past year in sweats and leggings. A lot. Concerts, parties, nights out and even day dates were replaced with Netflix marathon after Netflix marathon, and many of us spent our days working from home as well. Our loungewear became our daily uniform.

Now that normalcy is on the horizon again, we’re so excited to get back to our favorite activities. What we’re less excited about is losing the comfort of our stretchy, warm, loose, cozy pants. We can’t switch back to stiff jeans and trousers just like that! And maybe we don’t have to. There are so many great pairs of comfy pants on Amazon that will deliver that same dose of comfort, all while serving as serious style elevators. We’ve picked out 21 for you to check out in different colors!

21 Stylish, Comfy Pants on Amazon

Blue

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These joggers by THE GYM PEOPLE are like if someone combined leggings and sweats, and somehow made a much chicer alternative!

2. We Also Love: Prefer to go back to the denim look but not the denim feel? Check out these No Nonsense jeggings!

3. We Also Love: These Amazon Essentials joggers come in such a gorgeous shade of blue. The color adds automatic style points!

Black

4. Our Absolute Favorite: The wide leg style is in right now, so these KEEPBEAUTY pants are a stunning find for this year!

5. We Also Love: These Hanes capris would actually look so cute with some simple white sneakers and a crop top!

6. We Also Love: Ready to get back into the bell bottom style? These Vivicastle pants are the way to go!

Grey

7. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re heading back to the office, these Alfred Dunner pants get you that trouser look, but with an elastic waist and relaxed fit!

8. We Also Love: These moto-style jeggings by Tickled Teal are the definition of cool!

9. We Also Love: These GRACE KARIN plaid pants are another great work alternative you can dress down for a casual vibe!

Green

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These lyocell joggers by Daily Ritual are breezy with features like back pockets and seams surrounding the knees to dress them up!

11. We Also Love: These ROSKIKI pants would work wonderfully with black leather booties and a turtleneck tank top!

12. We Also Love: The bows at both the waist and the ankles of these GRACE KARIN pencil pants are the cutest ever!

Red

13. Our Absolute Favorite: These wine red DIBAOLONG capris are unexpectedly versatile!

14. We Also Love: These Hoerev harem pants will go perfectly with a fitted top for a boho-chic look!

15. We Also Love: These Prolific Health jeggings are so soft and compliment-worthy!

Pink

16. Our Absolute Favorite: These Southpole joggers have unique color-blocking that makes them total must-haves for Us!

17. We Also Love: When in doubt, go tie-dye with these RBX joggers!

18. We Also Love: We love the contrast between the pink and the black accents on these MAGCOMSEN joggers!

Patterned/Multicolor

19. Our Absolute Favorite: These Olive Birds palazzo pants come in a bunch of different colors and patterns, but we’re loving this palm print for the spring and summer!

20. We Also Love: These lilac Leggings Depot joggers are what floral is all about!

21. We Also Love: These creative Urban CoCo harem pants are legendary on Amazon for a reason!

