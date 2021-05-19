Try the Ruby Crystal Scrub From 1 of Katie Holmes’ Favorite Skincare Brands

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been in a major battle with our skin lately. We wish we could call a truce and just get along, but it’s like every single day we wake up and discover a new blemish, a new dark spot or a new wrinkle. We need a hard reset. We need fast results. We don’t want to waste our time waiting, waiting, waiting to see if a product is going to deliver any results anymore. We’re usually just let down anyway.

When we saw shoppers saying that using this scrub was like putting on a brand new face, we were obviously intrigued. We were even more convinced when we saw how many celebrity fans the brand had, including Katie Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore and Jessica Alba, to name just a few. Clearly we just struck skincare gold!

This advanced scrub has so many potential benefits. It may improve clarity, tone and evenness of skin, while also potentially reducing the appearance of pores and fine lines. It may plump up skin too. We can’t get enough of the formula. First of all, the scrubby part is made of ruby crystals, which may polish and buff the skin — leading to faster cell renewal and brighter, clearer, unclogged skin. This may mean fewer breakouts and blemishes too!

This scrub is also packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid, as well as red tea extract, seaweed extract and jojoba oil to keep skin moisturized and glowy. The brand’s founder, dermatologist Dr. Gary Goldfaden, has been in the practice for over 40 years, so it doesn’t surprise Us that this product is full of organic and natural ingredients. It’s also hypoallergenic and free of parabens, mineral oil, silicone and gluten. It’s even cruelty-free and vegetarian-friendly!

To use this scrub, scoop just a little out of the jar (which is made with recyclable materials) and massage it onto damp skin using circular motions. Rinse with warm water and pat dry. You can use it on your face, including the under-eye area, as well as your neck, and it’s even gentle enough that it can be used daily. Yes, even on sensitive and mature skin!

Goldfaden MD claims that within 7 to 10 days of using this scrub, you may find your skin becoming softer, smoother, plumper and more hydrated. After four to six weeks, you may also start seeing reduced fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and marks, and your skin may become more balanced and supple. Even after one use, you may start to notice a difference. Now these are the fast results we’ve been waiting for!

