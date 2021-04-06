Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re still settling into spring (as is the weather itself), but our wardrobe is starting to shape up for the season. We’ve got our florals, our sandals and our sunglasses — the classics that work year in and year out. The question is, however, what kind of piece will be the “it” piece this year?

To Us, it’s looking like lightweight button-up shirts. They’re not a new concept, but what matters is how you dress them. A piece you wore in the late ‘90s can take on a whole new life when styled for the 2020s. Plenty of celebrities have been showing us just how modern and chic a lightweight button-up can be this year, including two of our favorite fashion inspirations, Katie Holmes and Jodie Turner-Smith!

Amazon has many options for springtime button-ups, but this Goodthreads version is definitely one of our favorites. The material itself is perfect for the warmer months. It’s 60% cotton and 40% modal — a dream team for spring and summer. Cotton is light and breathable while modal can help absorb sweat in case you find yourself in a sticky situation. Together, they make this shirt soft, breezy and easy to wear!

This machine-washable shirt has a button-up front, a spread collar and a left chest pocket. It has long sleeves with button cuffs, able to be rolled up, and in the back is a pleated yoke. This top also has a shirttail hem, which is on the longer side for a trendy, oversized look, coordinating perfectly with the relaxed fit!

Button-ups like this are endlessly lovable. They can seriously upgrade any look with that effortlessly chic vibe, whether you’re rocking a light, linen pant look like Holmes or jeans like Turner-Smith. Their versatility doesn’t stop there though. You can always dress one up for a professional look or maybe even tuck half of the hem into a pair of tulip shorts!

This Goodthreads top is currently available in 14 colors and patterns. You can grab it in some solid shades like Light Blue, Dark Rose or Army Green, or perhaps one of the striped, plaid or dotted variations. This is the type of shirt you can wear all year long when you mix and match it with the proper pieces, so the time is always right — as is the price!

