Katie Holmes Loves Wearing These Ultra-Comfy and Affordable Sneakers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Day-to-day style is different for all of Us. There are times when we want to serve a sophisticated look, and other instances when being casual and comfortable is the main goal. If we have the latter scenario in mind, a pair of sneakers will obviously be on our feet.

But here’s the thing: Which brand should we be buying ahead of summer? There are so many different types of sneakers out there, and some of the most coveted models have been around for decades. Celebrities always have their fingers on the fashion pulse, and that includes our current style obsession Katie Holmes. The 42-year-old has recently been spotted in classic Saucony sneakers, and we’re taking notes!

Get the Saucony Women’s Jazz Original Vintage Sneaker for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

These sneakers are such a staple, and the former Dawson’s Creek actress can attest to that. Holmes can be seen teaming her low-key looks with these sneakers while gallivanting around New York City. The Saucony Jazz sneakers offer a sporty vibe without looking too much like workout wear. Sure, you can do some low-impact fitness with these bad boys on your feet, but you can just as easily rock them with wide-leg jeans or a floral dress for brunch.

These sneakers are available in a variety of color combinations, which include lighter versions and darker shades. Holmes picked out a spring-friendly hue that’s somewhere between pale blue and cream, and she’s clearly pleased with her decision!

Get the Saucony Women’s Jazz Original Vintage Sneaker for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

These sneakers are such an essential footwear option to have on hand. If you gravitate toward simple, clean outfits but appreciate a trustworthy label, look no further. These Saucony sneakers are said to be exceedingly comfortable (Amazon shoppers claim they can “walk for hours” when they slip them on) — plus, they have the approval of Katie Holmes (the ultimate A-lister). Yep, these are must-have kicks for the spring and summer seasons!

See it: Get the Saucony Women’s Jazz Original Vintage Sneaker for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Saucony and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!