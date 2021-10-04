Rock Polka Dots Just Like Katie Holmes in This Flowy Blouse

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some trends and patterns come and go, but there are a few that are truly timeless for Us. Stripes and plaid are among them, but our favorite might be polka dots. They always manage to capture a vintage yet modern vibe no matter what year it is, and they’re capable or being casual or dressy depending on how you style them!

Katie Holmes, one of our favorite NYC fashionistas, recently reminded Us just how much we love a good polka dot moment as she strolled the city streets on her way to meet up with a new mystery man. Ooh la la. Before we became too enmeshed in her love life though, we knew we had to find a top like hers!

Get the Jones New York Polka Dot Swing Tunic at Nordstrom with free shipping! Check out more polka dot tops at Nordstrom here!

Holmes wore a long-sleeve black blouse covered in white polka dots tucked into blue flare jeans. Such a perfect fall look! Nearly all of us own blue jeans already, so that’s half of the outfit complete. Now all we need is a top like hers, such as this Jones New York one from Nordstrom. The vibes are spot on! No pun intended.

This is a longer blouse, taking on a tunic length. The fabric and design are refined and streamlined, but because of the length, this top has a little bit of flow to it, especially if you leave it untucked. It’s obviously long enough to tuck in, however, if you’re channeling Holmes’ outfit!

Get the Jones New York Polka Dot Swing Tunic at Nordstrom with free shipping! Check out more polka dot tops at Nordstrom here!

This top has a split neckline with a hidden button placket down the front for a sleek look. There are also long sleeves like Holmes’ along with button cuffs at the wrists. Such a cool weather essential. It will totally work as part of a layered look too, maybe with a thick, longline cardigan on top or even an edgy moto jacket!

We’re also picturing this tunic worn over leggings and either some sherpa-lined boots or sleek leather riding boots, or perhaps tucked into a skirt for a nicer occasion, whether a dinner or perhaps a bridal shower. It would be great for the office too with a pair of nice slacks, some loafers or low heels and, of course, a blazer for when the air conditioner is blasting incessantly!

Our favorite part? The outfit ideas are just going to keep on coming. Because polka dots will stay forever chic, you can rock this top endlessly!

Get the Jones New York Polka Dot Swing Tunic at Nordstrom with free shipping! Check out more polka dot tops at Nordstrom here!

Not your style? Shop more from Jones New York here and explore all women’s tops at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!