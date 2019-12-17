Katie Holmes Keeps Her Feet Toasty in This Brand’s Footwear





Just because we need to keep warm in the winter doesn’t mean that we have to sacrifice our style. Finding cold-weather gear that’s also cute might not be the easiest task, but there are plenty of items out there that are functional and fashionable at the same time!

We love taking style notes from celebrities because they always seem to know just what to wear. So when we noticed that Katie Holmes was seen rocking this brand while out and about, we knew we had to follow suit and get a pair for ourselves!

Get the SOREL Snow Angel Lace winter boots for $100, available from Zappos!

The former Dawson’s Creek actress was recently spotted in a pair of shearling-lined SOREL winter boots on a casual day out in NYC. The exact pair that she was wearing were actually were made in collaboration with Chloé, according to InStyle, and they are unfortunately sold out everywhere. And we’re not the least bit surprised — anytime we see a beloved celeb wearing an item that we can easily pick up, everybody flocks to own it too!

Though we can’t get the pair that Holmes was rocking, SOREL does have a ton of other shearling-lined boots available to purchase from Zappos. All of these shoes are fantastic and any option is a great one. SOREL is known for making incredibly durable shoes, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with the brand. We even found a pair that look almost identical to Holmes’, and they are truly fantastic!

Get the SOREL Snow Angel Lace winter boots for $100, available from Zappos!

These boots are the top of the line when it comes to keeping your feet warm and dry in the wintertime. They’re made from a waterproof suede material and come fully lined with ultra-cozy shearling fur. They have an added footbed that makes them super comfy and add support for your foot. They’re comfortable enough to wear all day long, even while braving the harsh winter weather.

If you want your shoes to resemble Holmes’ then you can do some DIY work and customize them to get the look. The laces on the actress’ shoes are wider and slightly resemble ribbons. You can imitate hers with a quick Amazon search and get a similar pair of laces — or order a completely different color that you feel are more your style! However you choose to wear these SOREL boots is amazing, and we’re sure that they’ll look great!

See it: Get the SOREL Snow Angel Lace winter boots for $100, available from Zappos!

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more boots from SOREL and shop the entire boot selection available from Zappos here!

Need some gift giving inspiration this holiday season? Check out our Self Care Gift Guide, our Celebrity Favorites Gift Guide, our Secret Santa and White Elephant Gift Guide and our Fitness Enthusiast Gift Guide!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!