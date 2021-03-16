Rock Wide Leg Jeans the Katie Holmes Way — And for Just $38

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jeans have been a major topic of debate this year. Do you go skinny? Wide leg? Straight leg? Boyfriend cut? Bootcut? Flare? Cropped? High-rise? Low-rise? The questions and arguments go on and on. The true answer, of course, is that you should wear whatever you like and feel confident in. And hey, different types of outfits call for different cuts of jeans!

Right now, however, we want to concentrate on the wide leg style, which has reemerged as a top denim favorite. Whether you’ve been rocking it for a while or want to test out the look for the very first time, we have the pair for you. This pick is inspired by Katie Holmes, who’s been showing the world how the wide leg game is done. The best part? It’s under $40!

Get the SOLY HUX High-Waisted Wide Leg Jeans for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are valid at time of publication, March 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This pair of jeans is made of a cotton-blend denim, has a zip fly with button closure and a traditional five-pocket style. It has a high-rise waist with integrated belt loops, and the hem reaches all the way down to the top of the foot.

We love this blue pair because it reminds Us of the outfit (seen above) Holmes wore while strolling through NYC with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. A pair of lighter blue jeans with a black turtleneck, a black jacket, a black hat and black shoes? An easy outfit all of us could create, yet such an effective one!

This blue pair is just the beginning though. There are a whole bunch of different shades of blue available, and even that’s just getting started. There are other colors too, like black, green, brown and burgundy, plus some more creative designs, like color-blocked legs or even cow prints. The purple cow print is everything we never knew we needed!

Wide leg jeans like this are perfect for pairing with more fitted tops or crop tops. Wear one with something as simple as a cami and suddenly you’re a fashion superstar. Come colder weather, take inspo from Holmes’ look. These are jeans, after all, so they’re open to a multitude of looks all year long. Just make sure you grab this pair before too many other shoppers find it and grab it in your size first!

