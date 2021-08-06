These Wide-Leg Pants Will Help You Recreate Katie Holmes’ City Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s your go-to uniform for casual, everyday outings lately? We’re talking about the outfit you throw on for all of your errands, to meet up with friends, to take a walk outside — the outfit you never even have to think about. It should be an outfit that’s great when you’re in a hurry, but why not take it a step further? How about an outfit that’s great when you’re in a hurry…but still great when you’re not?

Katie Holmes has nailed this type of outfit. We’ve seen her over and over again this year, walking the streets of New York City and wearing her latest signature style: an oversized top with wide-leg pants. It’s a style that can work for many seasons and be mixed and matched in many ways. One of her most recent variations might have been our fave yet. We just had to get the look for ourselves!

Get the Ecupper Elastic Waist Cotton Cropped Wide Leg Pants for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Holmes’ outfit consisted of a white button-up, wide-leg pants, plus her beloved black Gucci loafers we’ve seen her wear many times. She also accessorized with a black tote, sunglasses and a face mask. We already owned certain pieces of the outfit, like a similar shirt and similar accessories, but we definitely wanted a pair of pants to seal the deal.

These Ecupper pants were definitely the ones. They had the wide-leg, cropped silhouette like Holmes’ pair, the right kind of color and definitely the type of price we were looking for. They’ve accumulated so many rave reviews too! We also loved to see that they were made of 100% cotton, which means they’ll be light, breathable, soft and washable!

More things to love about these pants? How about the elastic, pull-on waistband? Stretchy, comfy and no buttons, hooks or zippers to deal with. There are also roomy side pockets, which is obviously a bonus!

These pants actually come in 13 colors total right now. We like the pink for recreating Holmes’ look, but the khaki or yellow (which is more of a brown mustard) versions could work as well. Any pair, however, could work with a white button-up like hers. You don’t have to limit your options there though. Try a pair with a tank top, a knotted tee, an off-the-shoulder blouse — the options go on and on!

