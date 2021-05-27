Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve had an appreciation of bodysuits for a while, but only recently have they made the switch from “nice thing to own” to “absolute wardrobe essential.” We’re reaching the point where we can’t believe we ever lived without multiple bodysuits in our closet. We always have such good bodysuit outfit inspiration too thanks to the Kardashians!

Most recently, Khloe Kardashian showed off her new bodysuit from sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company, Skims. She wore the Neon Orchid version of the Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit from the new collection, taking a photo for her Instagram feed. Unfortunately, when we went to check out the bodysuit for ourselves, we found it was already completely sold out on the Skims website. Bummer. We felt better when we found an ultra-similar one on Amazon Prime though — and for a fraction of the cost!

Get the LCNBA High Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Obviously, a $17 price tag beats out a $58 one for Us, but we look at more than just price. Does the piece itself measure up to the Skims version? Considering the fact we’re writing about it, but you can count on the answer being yes. This piece has also earned the title of Amazon’s Choice. It’s accumulated so many glowing reviews too!

This pink bodysuit also has a high neckline and is sleeveless so you can fully go for the Khloe look. Layer up on a couple of necklaces, grab some oversized sunnies and put on some big hoop earrings to complete the look. We also love this bodysuit because it’s super, super stretchy and it has snaps on the bottom for easy trips to the restroom!

Another reason we know this bodysuit makes the cut? Shoppers are actually commenting that it reminds them of something they’d see a Kardashian wear. That’s how you know you’ve hit the jackpot!

Apart from pink, this bodysuit comes in five other colors: black, neon green, red, white and yellow. You can wear bodysuits with jeans, shorts, skirts, overalls, etc. so grabbing a few colors is never a bad idea. No more constant tucking, re-tucking or trying to grab the perfect amount of material to blouse out of your waistband. With a bodysuit like this, your look will be smooth and getting dressed will be smooth sailing!

