Love Katie Holmes’ $395 Sweater? Check Out This Similar 1 Starting at $26

Katie Holmes simply continues to slay. Every time she steps outside, we know we’re going to be served a heavy dose of style inspiration — whether she’s simply taking a stroll to grab some coffee or heading to an official event. New York City is her catwalk, and we want front row seats to every fashion show.

Just recently, Holmes partnered up with digital library platform Epic for its My Winter City holiday event in New York City, reading festive books to children for the holidays. Yet again, her outfit was everything to Us. The zebra sweater, especially…we needed one of our own!

Get the Daily Ritual Ultra-Soft Jacquard Crewneck Pullover Sweater (originally $35) now starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Rare Objects star, writer and director was wearing an Ulla Johnson pullover sweater (see here) with cropped white trousers and black heels to match. The exact sweater is on Amazon, but it’s running out of sizes…and it’s $395. Not ideal. Luckily, with a bit of careful searching, we found a great alternative also on Amazon, but for up to 93% less. This Daily Ritual sweater now starts under $30 in a few sizes — and every size is on sale for under $35!

This zebra print sweater is made of a very soft and smooth jacquard knit, and it has a standard fit that’s not too loose but not too tight either. It has long sleeves and a crew neckline, both rocking a white ribbing to match the banded hem. It’s got the look and vibes of Holmes’ piece, but you can’t beat that price!

Holmes already gave Us one idea of how to wear this sweater, though you can always swap out the white trousers for blue jeans and the black heels for white sneakers. Or you try folding under the hem and wearing this piece with a slip skirt and heeled booties. You could also go for an elevated-casual outfit, wearing this sweater with a pair of joggers. You could even go more professional with it for the office — plenty of room for a blazer on top!

Of course, this sweater also comes in other colors and prints if you also want to add a different color zebra print, a leopard print or a dotted print to cart. Winter staples, for sure!

