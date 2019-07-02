We Spotted This Anti-Aging Cleansing Oil in Katy Perry’s Beauty Stash





Have you hopped aboard the double cleansing train yet? The Korean beauty skincare trend has left the station at full speed, and we’re taking it all the way to the last stop. It’s the best way to cleanse before bed, removing any traces of dirt, makeup, sunscreen and impurities, all in two simple steps!

If we’re going to double cleanse, though, we’re going to need to start off on the right foot, AKA with the right cleanser. That’s why our first step is always going to be the Caudalie Make-Up Removing Cleansing Oil. We’re not the only ones, of course. A luxurious and well-loved brand like Caudalie has obviously attracted some major celebrity love, and we recently spotted this cleansing oil in Katy Perry’s very own beauty stash!

Perry was itching to show off her beauty essential collection after an intense home organization makeover session, separating all of her favorite products into clear bins and separate shelves. Of course, this also made it easier for Us to spy with our little eye some big beauty brands, which is how we spotted this cleansing oil!

This cleanser has only five-star reviews so far on Dermstore, with shoppers saying it’s “everything you would want in a cleansing oil.” Not only does it smell like “an almond dessert,” but it leaves skin feeling “nourished and moisturized” as well as “silky and smooth.” Reviewers love how it “melts off eye makeup” without any “excessive rubbing.” This may reduce irritation, but it may also play a major factor in keeping our skin taut as we age! This cleanser is “definitely a keeper,” as one shopper said, and we can easily see why!

This oil claims to “purify and hydrate” all the while dissolving waterproof makeup and kicking toxins to the curb. Skeeved out by the idea of rubbing oil all over your face? Don’t be! This is good oil, and Caudalie claims that it will leave no greasy residue behind at all!

Our favorite thing about this super gentle cleanser is that it’s infused with anti-aging ingredients like peptides. Other key ingredients include the nourishing soft almond oil, viniferine, which may “promote radiance” and lighten dark spots and, of course, grape extract, which Caudalie is known for!

Ready to double cleanse? Starting with a dry face and dry hands, warm three pumps between your hands and massage onto the face, gently gliding over closed eyes, as well. Then, wet hands and repeat, letting the oil emulsify and turn milky. Once all of the makeup and dirt is loosened up, rinse thoroughly! For the second step, follow up with a foaming cleanser, like this Caudalie one! Then pat dry and continue with the rest of your routine!

This cleansing oil is all natural, free of sulfates and parabens, with a short ingredient list. It might be extreme to say we trust it with our lives, but if it’s the truth, then who are we to hold back? The cleaner our skin, the bigger our smile and the smaller our pores, and we’re pretty into living that life going forward!

