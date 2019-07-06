



Sunscreen is our favorite anti-aging tool, but one step forward can often mean many steps back when we consider factors like clogged pores, acne, grease and white cast. We want it all, and we don’t feel sorry about wanting it all. This is our skin’s health we’re talking about!

The EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Sunscreen – Tinted takes all of that into account, and even more! It not only claims to protect our skin without irritating it, but it’s also tinted, so it acts as a natural, glowing makeup base as well. Sounds like a sweet deal, right? Well, it’s about to get even sweeter, because all EltaMD products, including this one, are 20% off at Dermstore for the next week!

See it: Get the EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Sunscreen – Tinted (originally $31) for just $25 at Dermstore! Sale ends July 7, 2019.

This fan-favorite sunscreen is quickly inching up to 800 reviews, the vast majority of which include a perfect five-star rating, so we just had to see what the hype was all about. Shoppers are saying they “can’t live without it,” noting that it has “the best quality and value” they’ve seen. One said it was “the best thing [they] have ever put on [their] face,” loving how it “never irritates or causes a breakout,” while others commented on how it doesn’t have the unpleasant sticky or tacky texture that other mineral sunscreens often have. As for the tint? It “imparts a gorgeous, subtle glow” onto the skin, as one reviewer beautifully described! Okay, we’re sold.

Mineral sunscreens, also known as physical sunscreens, are an amazing choice for sensitive skin, and this one even claims to be ideal for “extra-sensitive” skin, specifically. It’s totally chemical-free, sitting on top of the skin, rather than sinking into pores and protecting internally. This doesn’t mean we’ll be left with a ghostly-white complexion, though! It still claims to visibly absorb, leaving us with evened-out, radiant skin. That’s right away, too. Unlike with chemical sunscreens, mineral ones start working immediately upon application. No more waiting 15 minutes!

This tinted sunscreen is lightweight and oil-free, as well as fragrance-free, so it may feel like we’re wearing nothing at all. It’ll basically be true, too, since with this sunscreen, we may choose to totally forgo other makeup. If we prefer to wear more, though, we can use this product to form a protective, priming base. Just don’t forget to reapply every few hours!

This EltaMD formula is water-resistant, so it’s great for not only everyday use, but also for beach trips and pool parties. Same goes for if we’re fans of outdoor workouts — or even indoor workouts if we’re near a window! This sunscreen is broad spectrum, claiming to protect against both UVA and UVB rays, with SPF 41, so it’s prepared to keep our skin safe from any harsh environmental dangers!

This tinted, non-greasy, non-comedogenic, sulfate-free and paraben-free sunscreen is all we’ve ever wanted from a skincare product. Our beauty regimen doesn’t need to be full of products fighting with one another. They can all work together harmoniously, but we’re going to need a solid base. Or, in this case, a transparent one. But, hey, that’s even better!

