Katy Perry is the latest in a slew of celebs who can’t get enough of the Solawave Red Light Therapy Wand!

The “Woman’s World” singer recently did a “What’s in My Bag” video with British Vogue where she revealed that she “swears by” the popular red light therapy wand. She said she initially got the wand after stealing it from fiancé Orlando’s Bloom’s “Globes gift basket.” She said she uses it in upward motions while “doing work” and “taking calls.”

“Red light therapy just helps create more collagen I think and brings your skin back to life,” Perry said. She followed that up by noting, “Health is wealth.”

Perry is far from the only celeb who loves this device though. It’s also beloved by other A-listers like Reese Witherpsoon and Sydney Sweeney, who use it ahead of events like red carpets to depuff, lift and firm to create glowing skin. Oh, and you can now score it for 35% off, down $59 from its original price!

Get the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand (Originally $169) on sale for just $110 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Just as the name implies, the 4-in-1 facial wand uses four different techniques to improve the appearance of wrinkles, dark circles, fine lines, blemishes and dark spots. It does this by incorporating red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage and therapeutic warmth. All you have to do is glide the wand in upward motions in targeted areas such as the neck, forehead and under eyes. Just use it for five minutes a day, three times a week to start seeing results.

This tool is not just a star favorite. It’s beloved by Amazon shoppers as well, seeing that over 400 have been bought in the last month. It currently has a few hundred five-star ratings from customers as well.

One shopper who was “was literally blown away” by the device said that their “eyes looked tighter” and their “whole face looked firm” after starting to use it.

It could be from her new album 143, but we think Perry’s glow as of late is thanks to the Solawave wand. And while skincare devices beloved by Hollywood will normally run you thousands, this one is now $110 on Amazon.

See it: Get the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand (Originally $169) on sale for just $110 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

