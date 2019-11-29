Kelly Ripa’s Star-Studded Leggings Are So Worth the Investment





When we love something a lot, we want to invest in it — whether it be a car, a musical instrument or an unforgettable piece of clothing. For Us, it’s leggings. Sure, there are plenty of $5 leggings out there that rip and pill within two weeks, irritating our skin and squeezing our sides — but for something we love so much, it makes sense that we’d want the best version possible!

Having an ultra high-quality pair of leggings in your life, especially if you wear them as often as we do, is game-changing. Just ask Kelly Ripa, who owns multiple pairs of leggings from this top brand — including this specific pair!

Get the Ultracor Women’s Ultra High Lux Knockout Leggings for just $198 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

Ripa may be known as a talk show extraordinaire and talented actress, but we also all know her as a fitness icon. She’s in such incredible shape, and her persistence is ever-encouraging. That’s why if she’s wearing one brand’s workout leggings over and over again, we know we need at least one pair for ourselves, too!

These Ultracor leggings are made with patented built-in shapewear, so we’re looking and feeling good the moment we put them on. They claim to lift our backside, engage our core and smooth our shape, with help from the high-rise 3-inch elastic waistband. The stretchy compression fabric feels like silk and is super breathable, so it comfortably supports us whether we’re practicing a new yoga pose or sweating our way through a HIIT group class!

These leggings won’t dig into our skin or irritate it, leaving chafe marks, indents or rashes. They have a seamless construction, so they’re truly like a second skin. That is, if our skin were covered in stars, of course. There are four different versions of these leggings available, each which a bonded silk star design all around. The leggings remain black, but our star design can be a shiny patent black, a shimmering taupe, a glittery silver or even iridescent!

Another thing about owning top-quality leggings that are super cute is that we’ll want to wear them more often…and therefore work out more often. Those gym selfies aren’t going to take themselves, after all. Make sure to put plenty of star emojis in the caption to emphasize just how stellar you look in these leggings!

