Channel Kelly Clarkson’s Chic Style With Her Crocodile Faux-Leather Jacket

By
Kelly Clarkson
Getty Images

After yesterday’s Super Bowl, we’re suddenly football fans. Between Usher‘s epic Halftime Show performance, the Chiefs overtime win and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s kiss on the field (cue “Love Story”), the whole game felt like a movie. For the foreseeable future, we’re in our Sporty Spice era.

And it looks like Kelly Clarkson is right there with Us! Whether it was intentional or not, the pop star hosted her talk show last week in a brown faux-leather skirt set, channeling a football in the chicest way possible. We own far too many black leather jackets, but we’ve been searching for a brown version to add to our collection. This Wayf cropped crocodile jacket costs less than $100, which is a steal for celebrity style! Keep scrolling to shop Clarkson’s exact outerwear (as well as other options below)!

croc faux leather jacket
Saks Fifth Avenue
See It!

Get the Wayf Miller Croc Faux-Leather Jacket for just $89 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Wayf is one of our favorite fashion brands that sits at the intersection of luxury and accessibility. Saks Fifth Avenue but make it affordable! Made from high-quality materials, Clarkson’s jacket gives the luxe look without breaking the bank. Crafted from crocodile-embossed faux leather, this sharp piece features a point collar, chest patch pockets and snap buttons.

You can team this jacket with the same skirt that Clarkson wore or matching pants. You can also rock your own bottoms, from high-waisted blue jeans to a mini or midi dress. The subtle print and stunning shade will elevate any outfit!

brown faux leather set
Saks Fifth Avenue
See It!

Not obsessed with this Wayf jacket? No worries! We rounded up other brown faux-leather jacket options for you!

Other Brown Faux-Leather Jacket We Love:

Levi's Women's The Belted Faux Leather Moto Jacket (Regular & Plus Size), Chocolate Brown, Large
Levi's
You save: 37%

Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket

$57$90
See It!
Bellivera Faux Leather Blazer Coat Women Fall Long Sleeve Button Down Straight Jacket 21002 Brown L
Bellivera

Bellivera Faux Leather Blazer

$40
See It!
AUTOMET Women's Oversized Jackets, Leather Faux Motorcycle Plus Size Moto Biker Coat Fall Outfits Fashion Clothes 2024
AUTOMET
You save: 33%

Automet Oversized Faux Leather Jacket

$47$70
See It!
S P Y M Womens Faux Leather Jacket, Casual Fashion Quilted Zip Up Suede Coat With Elastic Rib
S P Y M

Faux Leather Fitted Jacket

$42
See It!
LY VAREY LIN Women Faux Leather Jacket with Faux Fur Lining Warm Sherpa Trucker Coat
LY VAREY LIN

LY Varey Lin Faux Leather Biker Coat

$70
See It!
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Lightweight Dad Bomber Jacket, Chocolate Brown, Medium
Levi's
You save: 15%

Levi's Dad Bomber Jacket

$85$100
See It!
chouyatou Women's Casual Lapel Open Front Pu Faux Leather Long Trench Coat with Belt (Medium, Brown)
chouyatou

Faux Leather Trench Coat

$42
See It!

amazon-efan-hoodie

Deal of the Day

This Hoodie Seriously ‘Hoodies’ Just Right — And for 38% Off View Deal

