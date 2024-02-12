Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After yesterday’s Super Bowl, we’re suddenly football fans. Between Usher‘s epic Halftime Show performance, the Chiefs overtime win and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s kiss on the field (cue “Love Story”), the whole game felt like a movie. For the foreseeable future, we’re in our Sporty Spice era.

And it looks like Kelly Clarkson is right there with Us! Whether it was intentional or not, the pop star hosted her talk show last week in a brown faux-leather skirt set, channeling a football in the chicest way possible. We own far too many black leather jackets, but we’ve been searching for a brown version to add to our collection. This Wayf cropped crocodile jacket costs less than $100, which is a steal for celebrity style! Keep scrolling to shop Clarkson’s exact outerwear (as well as other options below)!

Get the Wayf Miller Croc Faux-Leather Jacket for just $89 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Wayf is one of our favorite fashion brands that sits at the intersection of luxury and accessibility. Saks Fifth Avenue but make it affordable! Made from high-quality materials, Clarkson’s jacket gives the luxe look without breaking the bank. Crafted from crocodile-embossed faux leather, this sharp piece features a point collar, chest patch pockets and snap buttons.

You can team this jacket with the same skirt that Clarkson wore or matching pants. You can also rock your own bottoms, from high-waisted blue jeans to a mini or midi dress. The subtle print and stunning shade will elevate any outfit!

Not obsessed with this Wayf jacket? No worries! We rounded up other brown faux-leather jacket options for you!

Other Brown Faux-Leather Jacket We Love:

