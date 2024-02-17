Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the imminent season change just over the horizon, it’s crucial that we remind you to take care of your skin! The seasons changing can cause dryness, cracking and brittle skin, which is why it’s super important that you stay moisturized. Kelly Rowland, member of one of the top-selling girl groups, Destiny’s Child, has flawless skin — and we found her favorite body moisturizer for $10 at Amazon!

Rowland once spoke to Allure about her favorite beauty picks, casually mentioning that the Vaseline Cocoa Radiant body lotion is one of her top drugstore faves. This is such an affordable, trustworthy favorite — one we can easily grab for ourselves!

This Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion is a great neutral body moisturizer that works for all skin types. It features cocoa butter, shea butter and classic Vaseline jelly in its formulation for a nourishing and hydrating effect. Also, the lotion is non-greasy, and it works to heal the skin on your body.

Get the Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion for $10 (was $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of the date of publication, February 16, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Although it’s pretty self-explanatory on how to use lotion, a refresher never hurts! It’s best to use lotion when you’re freshly out of the shower, and applying it to slightly damp skin can help you lock in more moisture. This lotion comes in a single pack, two-pack and six-pack.

While reviewing and gushing over this lotion, one Amazon shopper declared, “I love this product and would recommend it to everyone. It goes on smooth and keeps my skin from being so dry.”

Another Amazon reviewer fawned over this product, writing, “I really love this lotion. Ever since I got it, it’s the only thing I’ve been using. I wish I had like ten more of them so I never run out. It smells so good.”

If you want to find a new body moisturizer that works on every skin type, this Kelly Rowland-approved option could be the trick to help you stay hydrated.

Not what you're looking for? Check out more from Vaseline here, and don't forget to scope out Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

