These Kendall + Kylie Joggers Are the Most Stylish Sweats Around

Why chill on the couch like a regular person when you can rock sweats like a star? We’ve all be living in our loungewear lately — and the biggest celebrities on the planet are no exception. The A-list has taken to Instagram to share how they have been hanging at home during quarantine, and it’s one of our main sources of style inspo. We’ve even been able to track down exactly where some of their comfy looks come from!

But right now, we’re here to highlight loungewear that’s directly from the source. We’re talking about Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s own label, Kendall + Kylie. Their coveted creations are available on Amazon, and these simple joggers are bound to be a solid addition to your weekend wardrobe!

Get the KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Oversized Drawstring Lounge Pant for prices starting at just $37, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.



These sweats are classic and trendy at the same time. They’re cut in a standard jogger style — each pair has slim pant legs that are cuffed at the ankles. They also fit comfortably on the hips with an elastic waistband — complete with a branded drawstring. Thanks to these dainty details, these sweats are anything but basic!

They’re available in three different colors — black, faded black and a green camo print. As an added bonus, there are handy pockets on the back! Most joggers only have pockets at the sides, but these take it to the next level. They really thought of everything here!

KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Oversized Drawstring Lounge Pant (Black Biowash)

These joggers are stylish, affordable and quite literally have the Jenner sisters’ stamp of approval. All you need is a white tee or your favorite hoodie on top, and you’re ready for a day of straight chilling. You’ll feel like you’re lounging in celeb fashion with these plush joggers on!

