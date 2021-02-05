Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How much of a bummer is it when you spot a celebrity in a piece you love, only to find out it’s way out of your budget? Sometimes you think you have a shot, especially when it’s a casual outfit, but nope — even loungewear and activewear can be just as pricey as designer bags and dresses!

That’s why we have Amazon StyleSnap saved to our favorites on our browser. It takes that bummer feeling and turns it into a happy smile. It’s probably our favorite shopping hack out there, and it’s key to looking A-list for less. In fact, we used it to search for something similar to the crew neck Kendall Jenner just wore out in Beverly Hills, and we were not let down!

Get the Naqiaoyi Autumn Print Gradient Loose Sweatshirt for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Amazon StyleSnap is a digital shopping tool that almost instantly finds similar pieces to the one you’re searching for. You simply upload a photo or screenshot, watch as small dots pop up as the search commences (seen below), and in just a few seconds you’ll be presented with a list of similar, buyable items available right on Amazon, probably for much less money. Sometimes you’ll even find the exact piece!

Jenner’s outfit consisted of black leggings, Yeezy slides, white socks, a Skims mask, a neutral tote and her signature retro sunglasses — in addition to her blue and white tie-dye sweatshirt. This Good American Boyfriend Sweatshirt in Orion Blue Tie Dye is $85, so we knew StyleSnap was going to come into play, and it definitely held up its end of the deal!

Get the Naqiaoyi Autumn Print Gradient Loose Sweatshirt for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

We found a bunch of sweatshirts and tops similar to Jenner’s, but some are low in stock, so we wanted to give you a few options to check out besides the Naqiaoyi piece to get you a similar style. A few feature that similar stripe-like design, while others give you the same feel with a slightly different design and construction. Check them out:

Get the Naqiaoyi Autumn Print Gradient Loose Sweatshirt for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out Amazon StyleSnap here and shop more blue tie-dye sweatshirts here! Don’t forget to look through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!