Kesha Says She Can’t Live Without These Immunity-Boosting Gummies

We are loving everything about the comeback of Kesha. From the singer’s viral release of “Tik Tok” over 10 years ago to her song “Cannibal” creating viral dances on the TikTok app in the present, her star power is stronger than ever. We even caught her sharing her musical expertise as a judge on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart just a couple of weeks ago. Bring on the Kesha!

Kesha epitomizes strength to Us, having come out on top no matter what challenges have come her way. When she speaks, we listen. We’re even adding her favorite gummies to our Amazon cart right now!

Get the BeLive Elderberry Gummies With Propolis and Echinacea for just $16 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 14, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Kesha recently spoke to The Strategist, revealing eight things she can’t live without — from a sewing machine, to bath bombs, to these gummies. “I love gummies and have such a sweet tooth,” she said. “These are like candy, but good for you. I love that I can eat them and be like, ‘No, they’re vitamins.’ I’m being healthy and I’m doing my body a favor. They’re great for your immune system.”

To no one’s surprise, the singer has great taste! These elderberry gummies are major favorites of shoppers everywhere, with over 2,000 reviews on Amazon alone. They’re made with a blend of elderberry, propolis, echinacea and vitamin C, which, combined, may strengthen your immune system, fight inflammation and protect your whole family. Plus, they taste like raspberry!

Reviewers are simply amazed by these gummies, saying they’ve completely changed their lives. Those who are usually prone to sickness are at their healthiest while anyone who had already come down with something says these gummies sent symptoms away fast. They’re proclaiming these BeLive gummies the most effective and superior of all brands. Even medical workers are commenting that they rely on these to keep them healthy!

These vegetarian-friendly, dairy-free gummy supplements are made for all ages and sexes. They’re gluten-free too, with no artificial colors or additives! If even superstars like Kesha say these are their go-to for a daily dose of essential vitamins and nutrients, we know we’re on the right track to our healthiest selves!

