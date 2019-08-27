5 Keurig Coffee Makers on Sale Right Now at Amazon





Wake up and smell the coffee! There is nothing we love more in the world than a cup of joe to start the day. But rather than hitting up our local Starbucks or coffee shop, we’d much rather an affordable solution for home brewing.

However, we’re not about to go through the laborious process of setting up coffee filters and waiting for brewing. We’d much rather turn to Keurig to do all the hard work for us! No matter if you like espresso or iced coffee, one of these five Keurigs, all of which are on sale, will become your coffee mate.

1. This Single-Cup Coffee Maker

Want to skip all of those endlessly long lines and enjoy a simple cup of Joe? We can with this coffee maker. This slim at-home station will easily make any 6 oz or 12 oz coffee with ease. Just insert a K-cup pod into the machine, add water, press the start button and our perfect cup of coffee will be ready in seconds.

See it: Grab the Keurig K-Mini Basic Coffee Maker (originally $80) now with prices starting at just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27th, 2019 but are subject to change.

2. This Advanced Coffee Maker

Looking to kick things up a notch? Take the coffee training wheels off and reach for this advanced coffee brewer! This machine can hold up to 48 oz of water to make up to 6, 8 or 10 oz coffees! It’s perfect for anyone who’s looking to entertain guests at home or bring to the office to share with co-workers.

See it: Grab the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Brewer (originally up to $130) now with prices starting at just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27th, 2019 but are subject to change.

3. This Iced Coffee Maker

When it comes to iced coffee, we don’t just like it, we love it! This machine is the all-in-one we were previously missing. Not only does it make full-flavored, hot delicious coffee, it also features an “ICED” button to make iced coffee too! The only thing better than that? The hot water on demand button can also be used for instant soups and oatmeals, too!

See it: Grab the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker (originally up to $221) now with prices starting at just $145 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27th, 2019 but are subject to change.

4. This Cappuccino Maker

Coffee in itself is great, but what’s even better? Lattes and cappuccinos, of course! This coffee maker can make both of those frothy treats, but when pressing the “shot” button, it will brew a concentrated espresso shot, too!

See it: Grab the Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker (originally $218) now with prices starting at just $158 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27th, 2019 but are subject to change.

5. This Digital Coffee Maker

Anyone prefer their coffee strong? Us too, and we’re highly recommending this digital machine to get the job done. This coffee maker can brew up to eight cups at a time which is a total time saver. With five temperature settings and a digital clock, we’re all just one button away from our best coffee yet!

See it: Grab the Keurig K475 Coffee Maker (originally up to $165) now with prices starting at just $140 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27th, 2019 but are subject to change.

