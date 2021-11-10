Khloe Kardashian Once Wore This Lipstick for a Retro ’90s Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Being a celebrity means that you’re constantly in the spotlight, be it on social media or at glamorous red carpet events. Nobody knows what that feels like better than Khloé Kardashian! For well over a decade, all eyes have been on her. In fact, it all started back when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007.

The 37-year-old stunner has certainly refined her makeup skills throughout the years of being on camera — and of course, thanks to professional makeup artists like Mary Phillips! We were lucky enough to score the scoop back in 2016 (via Kardashian’s former app) on how Phillips gets the reality star glam. The tips are still relevant today, and when Phillips mentioned this specific lipstick from Charlotte Tilbury as a key component of a ’90s look, we started taking notes!

You may be wondering why we decided to revisit this interview. Well, the ’90s fad is back in full force — and we’re all looking to get in on the action. It’s not just about the clothing — it’s about recreating the overall aesthetic, complete with makeup that’s reminiscent of the iconic era. A bold brown lip was such a staple, and thanks to the Matte Revolution So 90s lipstick from Charlotte Tilbury, it’s easier than ever to achieve!

Interestingly enough, this specific shade actually had a different name back in 2016, and has since been rebranded to evoke the retro vibes of the brown hue. This is the type of brown that looks amazing on virtually all skin tones, whether you have a fair or deeper complexion. It’s incredibly flattering, and the matte finish only adds to its ’90s feel.

This lipstick, combined with a pared-back neutral eyeshadow and a touch of liner and mascara, is the ultimate way to complement any ’90s-inspired ensemble! Kardashian’s makeup artist herself said that “you probably won’t even want to take this brown lipstick off,” and we totally agree! Phillips explained that it’s “so non-drying that it’s hard to believe it is a matte,” and claimed “it applies like silk” once swiped on the lips.

While many shoppers steer away from mattes because the finish may feel dry, this formula is reportedly super moisturizing! Also, if you’re in love with the brown shade but skeptical about the matte feel, there’s nothing a clear lipgloss can’t fix. Next up: Channeling the ’90s, just like Kardashian did!

See it: Get the Matte Revolution So 90s lipstick for $34, available from Charlotte Tilbury!

