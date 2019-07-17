



No matter how much we clean, organize, re-clean and re-organize, it seems like we can just never quite get our kitchen together. With new groceries coming in every week, new cravings and forgotten favorites in the back of the pantry or cupboard, staying on top of our no-food-waste game seems like a distant dream. But don’t give up yet! Not until you try OXO!

The OXO POP Container line seems heaven-sent when it comes to kitchen organization — and even for organizing the rest of our home, too! It comes as no surprise that the ultimate organization queen, Khloe Kardashian, has a drool-worthy pantry full of these handy containers. It practically looks like a museum display! Thanks to a major reorganization session with The Home Edit, Kardashian is officially winning the kitchen game, and we can too, especially with this amazing OXO sale!

See it: Get the OXO POP Container Big Square (originally $17) for just $13 at Amazon! Check out the rest of the POP collection here! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of this update, July 17, 2019 but are subject to change.

Kardashian uses her new square OXO containers for storing healthy snacks, including raisins, cashews, pine nuts and almonds. She also keeps baking ingredients and grains in them to keep every ingredient not only fresh, but accessible. Having clear containers is key, since we can see everything we have easily and know exactly when we need to restock!

POP containers are all stackable and made to maximize vertical space that would go completely unused otherwise. This creates a clean, streamlined look, and allows us to fit more and more into our pantry or fridge! This way, we can restock less often and keep everything in one spot, rather than crowding up our basement or a spare room with extra ingredients and snacks we just don’t have room for.

These containers all have a super easy-to-use push-button mechanism that creates an airtight seal. All we have to do it press it. This will not only help to keep our food from going stale, but it will also keep bugs and other unwanted critters from sneaking a taste!

Another great thing about this POP line is that every container has corners specifically shaped for pouring. This eliminates the need for scooping spoons or cups, since we’ll actually be able to pour food out without spilling half of it on the floor! Anything that shortens clean-up time is a must-have for Us.

Speaking of cleaning, though, when we’re storing food, the reality is, we’re eventually going to need to clean these containers. OXO makes it easy though, because the lids of these containers actually come apart so we can easily hit every corner with soap before rinsing, drying and popping them right back on!

Along with these square containers, Kardashian also now has OXO cereal containers to store goodies like Froot Loops and granola, as well as plenty of jars for snacks like cookies, crackers and candy! The inspiration is endless, and we’re just itching to get started with our own kitchen. Kardashian has been called on in the past to reorganize her family member’s kitchens, and without a doubt, we’re going to have people calling us up for help too once they see our new perfect pantry!

