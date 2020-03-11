Khloe Kardashian Uses This $14 Toner That You Can Get on Amazon

It’s rare that we see celebrities using truly inexpensive products — especially when it comes to makeup and skincare. Normally if we want to pick up a serum or a cleanser that we’ve seen an A-lister use, we know that it’s going to be a costly investment.

So it’s always surprising to learn that big names in the entertainment industry use some of the same inexpensive products that we do, and that they order them from the same place — Amazon! Khloé Kardashian recently revealed that she favors this seriously affordable toner, and we know that the Kardashian stamp of approval is definitely hard to earn!

Get the Quinn’s Alcohol Free Witch Hazel Rose Petal Natural Toner for just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Kardashian noted in a skincare tutorial that she uses this toner in her daily makeup routine. “I really think what sold me was the packaging,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. “But I love the way it smells, I love how light it is.” We have a feeling that you’re going to love it too!

“I tone especially in my T-Zone because I’m so so oily,” Kardashian explained — but you can use it all over the face if you’d like! This toner is made from 100% all natural and organic ingredients that are totally free of parabens. As the name of the product suggests, this toner utilizes witch hazel to help tackle oiliness and get rid of dirt or other impurities. To work in conjunction with the active witch hazel, this formula balances with the help of rose petal and aloe to help soothe the skin and keep it hydrated.

You can use this Quinn’s toner as a makeup remover, cleanser and moisturizer, and it’s suitable for all skin types. The brand does recommend that you test this toner on a patch of skin to make sure that you’re not allergic to the product. Provided that you’re not, your skin can be as fabulous as Kardashian’s for less than $15. Keeping up has never been so affordable!

