Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s hard to believe that Khloe Kardashian‘s baby girl True is already five-and-a-half years old. Since her birth in 2018, the Good American-founder has been extremely open and honest about her pregnancy experience, including complications (which led to her choosing a surrogate for her second child, Tatum) and how she was able to bounce back so quickly into a gym routine (honestly, she’s mom goals).

Related: Live Updates: The Very Best Cyber Deals of 2023 Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

It wasn’t just diet and exercise that helped Kardashian reclaim her athletic physique post-baby. The process actually started while she was still pregnant with True. At the time, the mom-to-be shared a variety of oils and moisturizers on her Instagram Stories that she regularly applied to ward off stretch marks. “Yes, it’s a lot but I don’t use them all at once,” she said in the post (below). “I use different ones throughout the day or every other day.”

One of the products she religiously used was Mother’s Special Blend All-Natural Skin-Toning Oil, and we were thrilled to find that after all these years it’s still available… and currently on sale at Amazon!

Get the Mother’s Special Blend All-Natural Skin-Toning Oil for just $16 (originally $19) on Amazon!

The key to preventing stretch marks is to keep skin well-moisturized, which is exactly what this baby-safe oil does. A nourishing-yet-lightweight mix of cocoa butter, vitamin E and almond, pecan and coconut oils intensely hydrates delicate tummy skin. The cocoa butter gives the luscious oil a calming scent that makes slathering it on a spa-like experience. For the best results, the brand recommends applying it daily after taking a bath or shower, while your skin is still warm and moist (this leads to better absorption).

Related: 21 Early Cyber Week Deals You Need to See Today — Starting at $10 Find out what early Black Friday deals we're currently shopping by checking up our roundup of our favorite products — details

While we’re sure it was a combination of factors, it’s clear that Mother’s Special Blend may have helped prevent any serious stretch marks during her pregnancy. If that’s not convincing enough, over 2,000 other women agree the oil is 5-star worthy and have sung the praises of it on Amazon.

Get the Mother’s Special Blend All-Natural Skin-Toning Oil for just $16 (originally $19) on Amazon!

“They say that stretch marks can’t be prevented because it’s hereditary but I beg to differ,” one reviewer starts out. “I started using this after a cousin in law told me about it. I believe I was 4 months [pregnant] then. Im 32 weeks now and [there’s] not a stretch mark in sight. My sister and mom both had stretch marks starting around 5-6 months, so I thought I for sure was going to get them. Oh, and if you suffer from sensitive skin and get itchy while you’re pregnant, this oil helps A LOT!”

For those who do experience stretch marks, another happy shopper says the oil can help to fade them (and address other skin concerns too). “I’m 6 weeks postpartum and using this to heal and my stretch marks are fading very quickly. I also have been using it on my cracked heels and my feet have never been softer,” she explains.

Lastly — and most importantly — we want to emphasize stretch marks aren’t something to be ashamed of. In fact, they prove your body can do wonderful things! If minimizing their appearance will make you feel more confident, though, Mother’s Special Blend All-Natural Skin-Toning Oil is the thing to grab.

See it: Get the Mother’s Special Blend All-Natural Skin-Toning Oil for just $16 (originally $19) on Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Khloé Kardashian Included the Dyson Airwrap on Her Holiday Gift Guide — On Sale! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Rarely does a hair tool become a universal holy grail. Everyone has a personal preference for curling irons, hair straighteners and blow dryers, so it’s never been easy to narrow down a clear winner — until now. The […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!