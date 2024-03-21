Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s back in stock! The Kiehl’s Better Screen UV Serum was a hit the moment it launched — it was inevitable that it would sell out during the brand’s Friends & Family Event. But not to worry! This sale lasts through March 25 — and this popular launch is back in stock (for now)!

During this sale, you can take 25% off this serum (and practically everything else on the site). It’s available in two sizes! Why add it to your cart? We’ll highlight its amazing key benefits below!

Get the Better Screen UV Serum for 25% off for a limited time at Kiehl’s! Available in two sizes!

This product is an SPF 50+ sunscreen, but it’s also more than that. It’s a multi-use serum, adding collagen peptide into the mix to nourish and rejuvenate your skin while it protects against UV damage.

This serum may visibly correct early signs of aging, including uneven tone and texture, dullness and fine lines. If you want a smoother, softer, more radiant complexion, this should be an everyday essential in your morning routine.

Up to 90% of early signs of skin aging can be prevented with the daily use of broad-spectrum SPF. This serum is so serious about making that impact in your life. Kiehl’s is actually the first and only brand to leverage clinical testing in UV to deliver you the best product for your regimen!

We’re not done chatting the benefits of the Better Screen UV Serum just yet. Let’s add in the fact that it’s non-comedogenic, making it a safe bet for acne-prone skin. It also has an invisible finish — and that’s on all skin tones, not just fair faces. It layers extremely well under makeup too! Use it just before applying your primer or foundation.

This serum is made for your face, but Kiehl’s recommends using it on your hands, neck and chest as well, specifically highlighting its usefulness for protecting your hands during gel manicures. So smart!

You can use this SPF serum every day in the morning. Apply a generous amount from the glass pump bottle (or the travel-friendly tube) 15 minutes before sun exposure. As with any sunscreen, you’ll want to reapply every two hours to keep your skin properly protected.

While this serum is worth the full price, a deal never hurts, so make sure you grab this pick while it’s on sale — especially before it sells out again!

