Kim Kardashian’s Facialist Gifted Her These Premium Under-Eye Masks

Let’s be honest: The way that celebrities are social distancing is a little bit different than the rest of Us! But even if we lack sumptuous swimming pools and manicured acres of land, we all share one thing in common — our daily routines have definitely been disrupted. If you’re used to getting a weekly manicure or having your roots touched up at the salon, that’s just not happening right now. These days, it’s all about DIY when it comes to personal maintenance.

The same is obviously true for skincare! Luckily, Kim Kardashian’s facialist was kind enough to send over some high-end products that the reality TV star can use in lieu of her regular appointments. The care package included these under-eye masks that are perfect for de-puffing, brightening and fighting signs of fatigue.

Get the 111SKIN Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Mask – 8 count (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for just $82 at Amazon, also available at Dermstore! Get it as soon as April 27, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share all of the products that her longtime facialist Joanna Czech gifted her. Czech’s other A-list clients have included Jennifer Aniston, Lily Aldridge, Candice Swanepoel and countless others. With so many stars cosigning her services, we know that these product recommendations are the real deal!

The ultra-pampering masks from 111SKIN quickly improve signs of aging, which gives your complexion a more youthful look. The formula consists of coenzyme q10 and peptides that help effectively target these issues and decrease dark circles and other common problems that occur in the under-eye area. These gel masks also help limit the breakdown of collagen, which can lead to a loss of elasticity in the skin as well as sagging.

This product can instantly improve the region, not to mention help in preventing future issues from happening! You can use these eye masks up to two times per week to maintain your youthful glow. The under-eye area is one of the most sensitive parts of the face, so it absolutely deserves special treatment that’s fit for a star. Even in isolation, you can trust on Kardashian to come through with the information!

