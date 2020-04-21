Selena Gomez Looks Bright and Radiant With the Help of This Product

It’s no secret that the lives of actors and musicians tend to involve very hectic schedules. Sure, many of them are incredibly passionate about their craft, but the extended work days can definitely take a toll on the body — especially the skin.

Selena Gomez is no stranger to the industry. She’s been working as a performer since childhood, and knows the tricks of the trade when it comes to looking fresh and fabulous at all times. In fact, she specifically named this top-rated treatment as her secret to hiding unsightly dark circles after long days on set or in the music studio.

Get the First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple Remedy with free shipping for just $36 from Amazon, also available at Dermstore! Get it as soon as April 28, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer said that she turns to the First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple Remedy to help de-puff and enhance the under-eye area. Gomez once opened up in a profile with Into The Gloss, stating, “If you get dark circles, it’s the s–t. I’ll put it on, it feels all good and cold, go have a coffee and that’s the bomb.”

This is a 3-in-1 treatment used to specifically target common issues that plague the under-eye region. It instantly illuminates your skin and can be worn with or without makeup. It comes in a Light/Medium shade and a Medium/Deep shade that can fit a range of skin tones. Also, the tip is made from stainless steel and is shaped to mimic the pinky finger for optimal application — and also features a cooling sensation that can further help with puffiness.

This is a great option to have on hand if you want to improve your appearance in a pinch. If you receive an unexpected FaceTime call or want to freshen up your skin quickly before a Zoom meeting, this is a dream come true. Amazon shoppers are pleased with their purchase, noting that “a little goes a long way” when it comes to this “super soothing” product. Sign Us up!

