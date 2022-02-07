Kim Kardashian’s Facialist Recommends This Peel to Keep Skin Fresh

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who better to get skincare advice from than a facialist to the stars? Joanna Czech is a powerhouse in the skincare world and has a stacked client list, which even includes A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid. Last summer, she revealed her pro tips on how to take care of your skin so it remains luminous and glowing at all times, and it wasn’t surprising to hear that regular exfoliation is key.

According to Who What Wear, one of her top products she recommends to exfoliate at home is this two-step skincare peel from Dr Dennis Gross! It’s incredibly easy to use and dermatologist-approved, plus Czech spilled the info on how to go about adding exfoliation into your skincare routine.

Get the Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel Packettes (30 count) with free shipping for $88 at Dermstore!

Exfoliating your face doesn’t just get rid of dead skin cells that may be clogging up your pores, which is one of the reasons skin dullness occurs. It’s also a great way to help treat fine lines and wrinkles — or even prevent them from forming in the first place! This peel in particular comes in individually wrapped packets and there are two steps involved. The first packet contains the exfoliating pad, while the second one has an anti-aging neutralizer that’s designed to help your skin feel lifted and firm.

Here’s how it works: After cleansing the skin, take the first pad and apply it in circular motions all over your face and neck. Keep repeating those motions until you notice that the pad feels dry, signaling that all of the product has been applied. Repeat the same process with the second pad — and that’s it! Once that’s complete, apply your favorite moisturizer and you’re all set. Just make sure that you don’t use any harsh products after exfoliating, especially if they contain some form of alcohol.

We would definitely recommend using these handy pads at night before bed, and Czech explains that the key is to limit how often you exfoliate. “Scrub one or twice a week,” she says, and no more than that. While exfoliating can do wonders for your skin, if you do it too much, you’re risking enhancing irritation to the area that’s not pleasant. With this knowledge, we all may be one step closer to snagging that Kardashian glow!

