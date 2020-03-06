Kim Kardashian Fights Wrinkles With This Powerful Overnight Serum

The Kardashian-Jenner crew has certainly been blessed with some amazing genes, but we’re confident that they also have seriously thorough skincare regimens that keep their complexions looking on point. And of course, we know that the famous family only uses the best of the best products on the market.

That’s why we like to take notes whenever any of the trendsetting sisters mention a product that they favor. We obviously want to try them out for ourselves, because if they contribute at all to their incredible skin, we’re interested! Kim Kardashian has singled out this particular overnight serum as one of her go-to treatments, and you can score it for yourself right now during Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh event today!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Overnight Serum (1 fl. oz.) for $88 available at Dermstore — and score an extra 20% off with code: REFRESH at checkout through March 9, 2020!

The reality TV star shared what she looks for and how she approaches skincare on her app back in 2018. In fact, she broke it down by age group. “To fight lines and wrinkles in your 40s, it’s crucial to keep your skin hydrated,” she said. Serums are a great way to give your skin the moisture that it needs, because they can penetrate deeper than a moisturizer or other hydrating product might. And Kardashian specifically mentioned the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Overnight Serum as one she recommends.

The key ingredient in this product is retinol. It’s the hydrating agent that locks in skin moisture and also helps smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. It’s what Kardashian emphasized is absolutely necessary if you want to help tackle this common skin issue. “To combat wrinkles, you should begin using products that contain retinol,” she says. “And, because the skin around the eyes is the thinnest and first to show signs of aging, it’s also important to introduce a moisturizing eye cream to your skin regimen.”

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Overnight Serum (1 fl. oz.) for $88 available at Dermstore — and score an extra 20% off with code: REFRESH at checkout through March 9, 2020!

This serum’s formula also contains Ferulic Acid, which protects the skin against sun damage, and Niacinamide, which reduces signs of hyperpigmentation and the depth of your wrinkles. The Dr. Dennis Gross serum is meant to be used every night right before bed. All you need to do is take two or three pumps of this product and apply it onto clean, dry skin before bed. With regular use, you can expect your skin to look totally refreshed and rejuvenated in no time!

See it: Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Overnight Serum (1 fl. oz.) for $88 available at Dermstore — and score an extra 20% off with code: REFRESH at checkout through March 9, 2020!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare and the entire Beauty Refresh Event at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!