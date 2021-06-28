Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we imagine Kim Kardashian’s skincare routine, we typically only think of the ultra-expensive brands we know she loves, like La Mer or Dr. Barbara Sturm. That’s why it’s always such a pleasant and lovely surprise when we find out she adores a product that’s actually in our budget!

Back in 2018, Kardashian shared a list of products she was loving in her app, and this serum by The Ordinary made the cut. The Ordinary is so great for finding powerful yet simple skincare at mega-affordable prices, so we were thrilled to see a product from the brand included. Luckily, it’s still available today!

Get The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion at Amazon! Also available at The Ordinary!

“In any skin-care routine, anti-aging products are SO important,” Kardashian wrote at the time. “They can have so many benefits, like reducing dark spots, preventing wrinkles, smoothing fine lines and so much more.” Knowing this, it doesn’t surprise Us that she had a retinoid serum in her routine. If you’re looking for clear, youthful skin, there’s often no better ingredient!

This serum actually combines two forms of retinoid actives. There’s a 2% concentration of Granactive Retinoid and a sustained-delivery form of pure retinol for a gentle effect on skin. Together, they may help you avoid the irritation you’d typically see with retinoids or retinol, all while potentially delivering better anti-aging results!

This serum has a skin-friendly pH level between five and six to further help avoid upsetting the skin, and it happens to be alcohol-free, oil-free, silicone-free, nut-free, gluten-free and vegan. It’s cruelty-free as well, which is always a bonus for Us!

You’ll want to use this product as part of your evening skincare routine just before bed. Wash any makeup, SPF, dirt, debris and impurities off your face and follow up with any toners or water-based serums you use. Apply a small amount of this serum, then finish up with any heavier treatments and moisturizers. Don’t combine with any other retinoid products, and remember to use sunscreen during the day!

Even though this product is made to be gentle, if you’re brand new to retinoids, your skin may find it best if you start off by applying this serum once or twice per week, gradually using it more often as you get used to it. The brand also recommends trying out a patch test first, using the product on your upper forearm to check for any sort of reaction.

It’s enough of a skincare win to find a retinoid product like this for such a low price, but to find one that even one of the biggest beauty icons in the world approves of? It doesn’t get much better than that.

