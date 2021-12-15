Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s a question: Do your bras actually make you happy? Like, do you enjoy wearing them? Or do you view them more as a necessary evil you can’t wait to take off at the end of the day? Probably the latter, right? We could use the support and coverage, but we could do without the discomfort!

Sometimes the straps dig in, while other times, they slide down. Sometimes the material is too hot. Sometimes the cups start to gap, but at the same time, the band is too tight. And the poking and prodding of the wires? Ugh. Wearing a bralette can help, but not when we need some definition and lift under our clothing. So what do we do? We shop Kindly!

Get the Kindly Yours Women’s Sustainable Wireless T-Shirt Bra (originally $14) now starting at just $10 at Walmart!

Kindly is “the feel-good brand you can feel good about.” It launched its first products just a few months ago, and everything about these intimates is impressive — especially considering everything somehow costs under $20! Kindly is changing the game with its ultra-soft, breathable, recycled materials, plus its innovative bra cups. The brand introduced the first-ever plant-based, padded bra cups into the intimates industry. They’re made using sugarcane! But Kindly’s earth-friendly and sustainable approach to undergarments isn’t the only reason we’re showing you this bra.

This bra really has it all. No wires…and yet full coverage and full support. Shoppers even note that they love how, unlike other wireless bras, this one doesn’t “press you flat.” It also has a triple hook-and-eye closure in back, plus adjustable straps that can be converted into racerback style!

Get the Kindly Yours Women’s Sustainable Wireless T-Shirt Bra (originally $14) now starting at just $10 at Walmart!

This bra is designed to feel like it’s barely there, and reviewers seem to be in agreement that it’s mission: success. It already has so many reviews at Walmart, and the five-star ratings are winning out by a long shot. Shoppers are just so happy that they “never have to buy uncomfortable bras anymore” — especially when they cost so much compared to Kindly!

This T-shirt bra is currently available in four colors. Sea Burst is a calming blue that we just adore and think would look great on any skin tone. It’s also the one marked down to just $10! Even the other colors are still under $15 though. Go with black for something classic, Bright Fuschia for a super bold pop or Hot Chocolate for a warm, comforting shade that many can wear as a nude. You could also buy all four and still spend less than you would on one bra from a lot of other brands!

Get the Kindly Yours Women’s Sustainable Wireless T-Shirt Bra (originally $14) now starting at just $10 at Walmart!

Not your style? Shop more from Kindly here and check out more bras and lingerie at Walmart here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!