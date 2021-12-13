The Ultimate Last-Minute Walmart Gift Guide That Can Save You Hundreds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for gifts at the last minute? There’s no judgement here — we’ve all been there! If you still need to get something for a person or two on your shopping list, Walmart has got you covered. They have so many amazing gifts at incredible discounts. We were seriously impressed with their stock, so we decided to put together a gift guide that will satisfy anyone you may be shopping for. Check out our top picks below!

These Pro-Quality On-Ear Headphones

You’ll feel like a professional music producer or DJ while using these headphones!

Get the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones (originally $300) on sale for $130 at Walmart!

This Fitness Tracker

Track your progress and fitness status with this smart strap!

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 (NFC) Activity Fitness Tracker (originally $150) on sale for $79 at Walmart!

This Amazing Blending Sponge

This handy sponge will ensure that your foundation is flawless every time.

Get the Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Makeup Blending Sponge on sale for just $5 at Walmart!

This Moisturizing Set

Keep your hands, feet and pout moisturized in the winter with this set!

Get the Burt’s Bees Tips and Toes Gift Set on sale for just $11 at Walmart!

These Wireless Earbuds

Once you give these wireless headphones a try, you’ll never go back!

Get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (originally $159) on sale for $100 at Walmart!

This Hot and Cold Tumbler

This tumbler can keep your drinks hot or cold for a number of hours.

Get the Built 20-Ounce Double-Wall Stainless Steel Tumbler on sale for just $9 at Walmart!

This Luxe Cologne

This designer cologne will surely impress any man in your life.

Get the Versace Eros Eau De Toilette (originally $92) on sale for $56 at Walmart!

These Cute Fairy Lights

These lights are battery operated, so you can place them pretty much anywhere!

Get the Mainstays 6ft LED Fairy Wire String Light on sale for just $4 at Walmart!

This Incredible Pen Set

Anyone who loves to write or draw will swoon over this set!

Get the Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens (originally $50) on sale for $20 at Walmart!

These Facial Tools

Use these two different tools to relax — plus, they help skincare products work better!

Get the beautimate Facial Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool Set (originally $40) on sale for $16 at Walmart!

These Harry Potter Mugs

These mugs change colors when you pour in hot drinks for a magical effect!

Get the Zak Designs Harry Potter Color Change 15 Ounce Mug on sale for $8 at Walmart!

This Scalp Massager

This tool will give your scalp a relaxing, therapeutic massage while you lather up your shampoo.

Get the Awowa Hair Scalp Massager on sale for just $7 at Walmart!

This Electric Toothbrush Set

You can make sure that you’re brushing teeth properly with this incredible brush!

Get the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit (originally $70) on sale for $55 at Walmart!

This Unique Candle

The wick of this candle is make from real wood, which creates a cozy crackling effect when you burn it!

Get the WoodWick Ellipse Candle (originally $35) on sale for $25 at Walmart!

